Jake Matthews on Patriots' scouting critique: 'I know I'm a good player'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews doesn't care if outsiders criticize his ability.

Matthews made such clear in response to a recent documentary featuring the New England Patriots' run to the Super Bowl title. During one scene of “Do Your Job, Part II” on NFL Network -- as ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted -- cameras captured Patriots director of pro personnel Dave Ziegler giving his scouting report to the coaches and saying Matthews was “light on the edge.” Ziegler went on to say opponents can have success by powering through Matthews' outside shoulder.

Matthews was whistled for a holding penalty with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation during Super Bowl LI, a penalty that aided the Patriots' 34-28 come-from-behind victory after facing a 28-3 deficit. He grabbed Chris Long around the neck with his left arm, negating a Matt Ryan third-and-23 completion to Mohamed Sanu that would have kept the Falcons in field-goal range.

Matthews did not watch the documentary.

“I mean, s---, everyone's got an opinion,” Matthews told ESPN. “I just go out there and do my job the best I can and keep getting better. That's all I can really do. What am I'm going to say that's going to change it? I know I'm a good player and I know I can play. So, just keep working.”

A penalty against Jake Matthews in Super Bowl LI negated a completion that ended up costing the Falcons dearly. Dave Clements/AP Images

Right tackle Ryan Schraeder firmly backed his fellow offensive lineman.

“Jake's a hell of a player,” Schraeder said. “He's everything you want in your left tackle. I think he's got really good feet and that he gets himself in good position. He's got great leverage. I think he's a great player. Whenever his contract is up, he's fixing to be a big-time signing.

“That s---, it's just whatever. [The Patriots] can say whatever they want.”

Matthews, a first-round draft pick in 2014, certainly wants to elevate his play going into his fourth NFL season. The Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, meaning he's signed through next season. And one of the elements Matthews said he worked on this offseason is his overall strength in relation to fending off bull-rushers. He called his cousin, Clay Matthews, the toughest bull-rusher he's faced. Clay Matthews and the Green Bay Packers come to Atlanta for a Week 2 Sunday night showdown.

But first up, Jake Matthews has a challenge Sunday against Chicago Bears at their combination of edge rushers in Willie Young and Leonard Floyd.

“They've got good players, so it's going to be tough,” Matthews said of the Bears. “Their inside three are bigger, stout guys, so they're going to try and run down the middle of you. Both their rush guys, they'll switch and play whole drives on either side, so me and Ryan both have to be ready for them. They're both good with their hands and long, athletic guys. It's going to be a challenge, but we feel up for it.”

Matthews will get a chance to show the Patriots he's not so "light on the edge" when the Falcons and Patriots meet in a Super Bowl rematch Oct. 22 at New England.