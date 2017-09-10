Matt Ryan to Austin Hooper a hit, but Falcons' offense not clicking

CHICAGO -- The Atlanta Falcons' offense was stagnant, stuck back somewhere on I-85 in Atlanta in rush hour traffic with nowhere to go.

Then reigning MVP Matt Ryan stepped up and made a play, thanks, in large part, to the teammate he called "California Cool" last season.

Ryan avoided pressure, almost fell to the ground, kept his balance, then hurled a pass down the middle of the field to Austin Hooper. The second-year tight end was wide open after the Chicago Bears blew an assignment, then Hooper proceeded to stiff-arm Quintin Demps down the right sideline and rumble all the way to the end zone for an 88-yard fourth-quarter score and 20-10 Falcons lead.

That play was the boost the Falcons needed on a day the offense looked far from dominant in a 23-17 season-opening victory, a win sealed by Brooks Reed's game-ending sack of Bears quarterback Mike Glennon. Remember, this was the same offense that averaged a league-best 33.8 points per game last season and went 12-1 in games in which it scored 30 points or more. But Ryan and the Falcons didn't expect an easy time against a formidable Bears defense.

And it wasn't.

A simple expression made by All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones was symbolic of the offensive frustration felt all day. Late in the third quarter, the Falcons faced third down from the Bears' 10-yard line. Ryan sailed a pass incomplete for Taylor Gabriel out on the left.

A little rust was expected, of course. The offense, coached by Kyle Shanahan last season, is now under the watch of a first-time NFL coordinator in Steve Sarkisian, whose first big third-down play call resulted in a 1-yard loss for running back Tevin Coleman from the Bears' 29-yard line. The Falcons had to settle for Matt Bryant's 48-yard field goal.

Ryan's final numbers certainly looked impressive as he completed 21 of 30 passes for 321 yards, with the touchdown to Hooper and a passer rating of 116.1. And Hooper had two catches for 128 yards, along with two nasty stiff-arms. But Jones had a quiet four catches for 66 yards despite starting the day with a bang. And the running back combo of Devonta Freeman and Coleman managed just 53 yards on 20 carries.

Devonta Freeman got into the end zone in the first half but managed just 37 yards on 12 carries. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Naturally, the Falcons will have to fine-tune elements of the offense as they head into next Sunday's NFC Championship Game rematch with the Green Bay Packers. Jones drew one-one-one coverage against the Bears and didn't seem to get enough opportunities. The play-action game wasn't so effective, although it seemed to work occasionally like it did so many times last season. Folks will question if Sarkisian was aggressive enough in certain situations. And the offensive line, particularly new starting right guard Wes Schweitzer, got beat up physically up front in too many instances.

At the same time, this was the same offense that didn't have much time together during the offseason and preseason with Jones recovering from a toe injury, Gabriel from a lower leg injury and Freeman suffering a concussion during the preseason.

If the Falcons hope to avoid a Super Bowl hangover and win the NFC South over potentially potent offenses in Carolina, Tampa Bay and New Orleans, the offense has to click much better than it did Sunday.