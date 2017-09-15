Falcons' Devonta Freeman hopes to find his footing against Packers

Keyshawn Johnson says the the Falcons will not dominate Green Bay's defense in NCF championship rematch on Sunday. FM (0:31)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- After getting stuck going pretty much nowhere last Sunday in Chicago, Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman hopes playing back on the home surface will help ignite the running game.

Freeman and the Falcons, who face the Green Bay Packers Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, had their offensive struggles in last week's 23-17 victory over the Bears. Those issues included a combined 53 yards on 20 carries by Freeman and tag-team partner Tevin Coleman, though Freeman did manage a 5-yard touchdown run.

Some of the struggles had to do with missed blocks. Some of had to do with the backs not putting their foot down and going. And some of it had to do with the Bears being a strong defense against the run. But Freeman said the field conditions in Chicago certainly were a factor, with both Freeman and Coleman slipping.

“It's hard to stick in Chicago because of the way the surface is,” Freeman said. “It wasn't the type of grass we have here even on our practice field. ... You had to really pick your feet up.”

The field turf at Mercedes-Benz Stadium should allow Freeman and Coleman to play much faster this week, provided the conditions are right. The roof is expected to be left open, with no rain anticipated and the temperature projected to be around 65 degrees.

Devonta Freeman was held to 3.1 yards per carry against the Bears in Week 1. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

But establishing the run won't be so easy against what appears to be a more formidable Green Bay defense than last year. Last Sunday against Seattle, the Packers gave up 53 rushing yards on 15 carries to the Seahawks' running back threesome, with no touchdowns.

“I just think they've got a lot of great guys on defense,” Freeman said. “I've been playing against my boy [Ha Ha] Clinton-Dix since high school. I know what they bring in the secondary. I know what they bring with all the guys up front. So it's going to be a challenge. I always like to go against a tough defense. They fast. They big. They physical. And they strong. Utmost respect for them. It's going to be a good game.”

Last season in two games against Green Bay, including the NFC Championship Game, Freeman rushed for 77 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and five first downs. He also had touchdown receptions of 5 and 4 yards.

Coleman, who missed last year's regular-season matchup against the Packers with a hamstring injury, rushed for 29 yards on 11 carries with a touchdown and three first downs during the playoff meeting.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian talked about the importance of establishing the run against the Packers. Of course, getting a running game going would help the Falcons' play-action game with reigning MVP Matt Ryan. But the Packers won't make it easy.

“Very talented front, when you start talking [Mike] Daniels and [Clay] Matthews and [Nick] Perry and that whole crew that they have up front,” Sarkisian said. “And then kind of the diversity in their personnel packages that they have defensively, it can create a challenge.

“I do know this: If you don't run the ball against them, then they really start doubling on all your wideouts and doubling up on your guys. And so you have to find the way to run the football, the ability to do it and stay committed to it.”