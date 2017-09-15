Falcons' Alex Mack (back), Duke Riley (knee) ready to face Packers

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons four-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack will be ready go Sunday, as expected, despite being limited earlier in the week with a back injury.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn expressed little concern when Mack popped up on the injury report earlier this week. Mack was limited Wednesday but then returned to full practice both Thursday and Friday. He'll likely match up with Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark and probably have a hand in keeping disruptive defensive tackle Mike Daniels from beating up the guards and getting to Matt Ryan.

Rookie linebacker Duke Riley, who started in the big base package during last week's win at Chicago, is good to go, also, while limited some by a knee injury. Riley played 49 of 67 defensive snaps (73 percent) in his NFL debut, but his role could change this week, with the Falcons expected to play more nickel defense against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich said it's a good problem to have, with middle linebacker Deion Jones expected to remain on the field for the majority of the nickel snaps while Riley, the weakside linebacker, and De'Vondre Campbell, the strongside linebacker, share nickel reps. The 6-foot-5 Campbell could be called upon more often than the 6-foot-1 Riley just based on the potential matchup with 6-foot-6 Packers tight end Martellus Bennett.

"I'm really trying to get both of those guys lots of opportunities to play," Ulbrich said of Riley and Campbell. "I think they both bring something special to the field. And I also think, in the long run, we're going to have healthier athletes, healthier guys, taking the load of reps off each one of them."

The only Falcon whose game status is in limbo is rookie running back Brian Hill, who is questionable coming off an ankle injury. Hill was inactive last week and could be again this week, with three running backs already set to suit up in Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward.

The other players on the injury report available to play include rookie tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring), safety Kemal Ishmael (hamstring) and offensive tackle Austin Pasztor (chest).

For the Packers, their starting offensive tackles, Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari, both are banged up and listed as questionable but may well play.