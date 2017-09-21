Falcons' Devonta Freeman-Andy Levitre TD celebration was a week late

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons players Devonta Freeman and Andy Levitre came up with a basketball-themed touchdown celebration last Sunday night that got plenty of internet attention.

But it was a week late.

Levitre, the team's starting left guard, said he was the one who came up with the idea prior to the season opener at Chicago. Levitre would hold his arms to form a basketball hoop and Freeman would shoot a jumper with the football to celebrate the score.

Well, the two-time Pro Bowl running back Freeman scored a 5-yard, second-quarter touchdown against the Bears, but the plan wasn't exactly executed.

"We were supposed to do it in Chicago, but I like fell down, and he took it to the corner of the end zone," Levitre explained. "We didn't make it happen that time. I actually forgot. He actually came up me on the sideline and said, 'Man, where were you?' And I was like, 'All right, we'll get the next one.'"

Levitre and Freeman talked in the locker room about the celebration prior to the Packers game, with Freeman reminding Levitre not to forget this time. After Freeman scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Levitre moved swiftly after throwing a cut block in the end zone, extending his arms in the air after Freeman crossed the goal line and then lowering them to form the hoop. The NBC broadcast even played the network's old NBA theme song while showing the replay of the celebration.

"It worked out pretty well," Levitre said. "He made the shot, man. I was just there."

Teammate Taylor Gabriel, who gave the Week 1 celebration of Austin Hooper's 88-yard touchdown a 6 on a scale of 10, was impressed with the creativity of Freeman and Levitre.

"I liked that. That was a 10," Gabriel said. "The little jumper/fadeaway, it was way better than Hooper's. I like that."

Last season, Freeman celebrated his touchdowns by allowing his offensive linemen to spike the football. The NFL's relaxed celebration rules allow group demonstrations, like the one Freeman and Levitre came up with last Sunday.

"We have a good time," Levitre said. "It's hard to score in this league, so anytime your guys get in the end zone, you've got to celebrate with them and enjoy that."

So what about the whole basketball-related celebration?

"I don't watch a lot of basketball," Levitre said. "It was my idea, but (Freeman) came through with it. He made it come to life."