Matt Ryan throws three INTs, but Falcons still win

DETROIT -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said after a season-opening win at Chicago that the offense was still a work in progress.

That might still be the case.

It was far from a flawless effort for Ryan and the Atlanta offense during Sunday's NFC showdown with his good friend Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions. Ryan saw his nine-game streak without an interception end emphatically. He had three interceptions -- although not all were his fault -- after not having a single game last season when he threw multiple interceptions.

Matt Ryan saw a nine-game streak without an interception end as he threw three picks against the Lions. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Couple those miscues with some late-game defensive lapses, including two surprising penalties on reigning NFC defensive player of the week Desmond Trufant on the Lions' final drive -- and the Falcons found themselves in a dogfight. But they survived what appeared to be a last-second touchdown by the Lions as the officials overturned the score after review, and the ensuing 10-second runoff resulted in a 30-26 Falcons win and 3-0 start coming off their Super Bowl season.

But again, it wasn't one of those films Ryan and the offense will want to go over Monday morning. When Ryan's late second-quarter pass was picked off by Lions safety Glover Quin and returned 37 yards for a touchdown, it marked the first time in 309 passes Ryan had thrown an interception. Then another Ryan interception -- by Darius Slay on a pass intended for running back Tevin Coleman in the third quarter -- led to a Lions field goal. Ryan was trying to hurry up and get the play off before the previous play was reviewed, and the ball tipped of Coleman before Slay intercepted it.

The third pick came on a drop by the typically sure-handed Mohamed Sanu, whose 0.8 drop percentage per target over the last two seasons was the best rate among all receivers who had played in 20-plus games.

But not everything was bad on offense. The Falcons, who averaged a league-best 33.8 points per game last season, did reach 30 points. Devonta Freeman did rush for 106 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Ryan spread the ball to seven different receivers, including a team-leading seven catches for 91 yards by Julio Jones, who was treated for a back injury late. And Taylor Gabriel's 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown showed why the speed receiver is such a dangerous threat.

Yet overall, Ryan and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will have plenty to discuss this week. Sarkisian certainly will want some playcalls back. And Ryan no doubt was affected by having Ty Sambrailo at right tackle rather than the usually stout Ryan Schraeder.

But as Ryan said after those offensive struggles in the opener at Chicago, a win is a win. And the one against the Lions on Sunday was as tough as they come.