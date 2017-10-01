Injuries in Falcons' loss a reminder of what they'll have to overcome

Matt Ryan connects with Justin Hardy on a 3-yard pass in the end zone to even the score with the Bills in the fourth quarter. (0:23)

ATLANTA -- Dan Quinn says it all the time, that injuries are a part of the game. But the Atlanta Falcons' coach could not have imagined the injury bug hitting as hard as it did Sunday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills.

Quinn saw top wide receiver Julio Jones plead to get back into the game, only to end up exiting to the locker room before halftime with a hip injury. Jones, who had three catches for 30 yards in the first quarter, never returned. Then at the start of the second half, No. 2 receiver Mohamed Sanu was nowhere to be seen after an active first half, which included a Wildcat -- or 12-gauge -- play that set up Devonta Freeman's 1-yard touchdown run. Sanu was ruled out for the game with a hamstring injury.

When the Falcons faced fourth-and-1 in the final seconds without Jones or Sanu, Matt Ryan turned to Taylor Gabriel but couldn't complete the pass. The end result was the Bills walking away with a 23-17 win, ending the Falcons' three-game winning streak to start the season.

When the Falcons had a chance to drive for yet another go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter, they faced a crucial third-and-17 from the Bills' 49 without Jones or Sanu on the field. Ryan's target ended up being Nick Williams, and the ball off Williams hand ended up being picked off by Micah Hyde. A official review confirmed the turnover, which was Ryan's fifth interception in the last two games.

No, Ryan didn't have his best game. And yes, the Bills entered the game as the league's top-scoring defense. But the injuries certainly didn't help the Falcons' quest to improve to 4-0.

The Falcons already entered the game down their top pass-rusher; Vic Beasley Jr. missed his second consecutive game while recovering from a calf strain. They were without their best offensive tackle with starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder sidelined again while recovering from a concussion. And the Falcons were without their best leader with starting free safety Ricardo Allen also sidelined by a concussion.

Add the injuries of Jones, Sanu, and defensive lineman Jack Crawford (biceps) and the Falcons could put together an all-injury all-star team. But now it's about finding a way to recover and not allowing the injuries to throw off their focus on returning to the Super Bowl.

This coming week's bye gives the Falcons a chance to rest and recover. If Jones and Sanu are sidelined for any extended period of time, the formula of using the running-back combo of Freeman and Tevin Coleman has to be in play once again. That formula almost helped the Falcons win the game Sunday as the backs combined for 222 yards rushing and receiving. But this was the first time in eight games the Falcons have lost when Freeman and Coleman combined for 200-plus yards from scrimmage.

The Falcons certainly need Beasley back to apply even more pressure to opposing quarterbacks, although the line has done a solid job collectively in that category. And based on some of the secondary issues the Falcons had against the Bills, Allen's presence as a field general definitely is needed.

We'll see how the Falcons respond to the adversity when they return to the field Oct. 15 at home against the Miami Dolphins.