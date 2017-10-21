Maybe Falcons' Grady Jarrett can duplicate three-sack outing vs. Pats

Stephen A. Smith is disappointed in Atlanta's lackluster defense and the effect it is having on their potent offense. (1:46)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It seems to be long forgotten, but Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett did tie a Super Bowl record with three sacks of Tom Brady and New England back in February.

Could Jarrett, a third-year player from Clemson, duplicate that feat during Sunday night's rematch in Foxborough, Massachusetts?

“Oh yeah, without a doubt, the opportunity to get pressure is there, like it is week in and week out,” Jarrett said, refusing to fall for the bait. “We want to have an effect on [Brady]. He's probably one the best to ever do it. So, you've got to be able to get some hits on him, even if you don't sack him. You've got to be effective on the quarterback.”

The Falcons enter the game with 10 sacks, tied for 22nd in the NFL. They had no sacks in last Sunday's 20-17 loss to Jay Cutler and the Miami Dolphins, as Cutler got the ball out quickly.

Brooks Reed leads the Falcons with three sacks, and reigning NFL sack champ Vic Beasley Jr. has two despite missing two games with a hamstring injury. Adrian Clayborn, arguably the Falcons' most consistent rusher through five games, also has two sacks. Clayborn leads the team with five quarterback hits, followed by Reed with four.

Grady Jarrett tied a Super Bowl record with three sacks against Tom Brady. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jarrett, who recorded three sacks and nine quarterback hits during the 2016 regular season, doesn't have a sack this season. He did put quite a hit on Cutler last week, but it resulted in an unnecessary roughness penalty that not only wiped away a Deion Jones interception, but also led to Jarrett getting a $18,231 fine.

Jarrett vowed not to lose his aggressiveness, regardless of the costly penalty and subsequent fine. He didn't believe his hit on Cutler was excessive.

“No, not at all,” Jarrett said. “Like I said, I felt the way I felt. But my mindset is the same every week.”

Getting a stronger push from the interior was the whole goal for the Falcons entering the season. The added two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dontari Poe next to Jarrett with hopes of generating more pressure on opposing quarterbacks while also stuffing the run. Versatile Jack Crawford also was signed as a free agent to help the cause, but he his season ended with a biceps tear.

The Falcons have Courtney Upshaw, who sacked Brady in the Super Bowl, back this week from an ankle/knee injury to help on the interior. They also signed 31-year-old veteran Ahtyba Rubin (6-foot-2, 310 pounds) Thursday, although it's unclear if Rubin will be active against the Patriots.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Jarrett is the interior guy who carried the highest expectations coming into the season following his Super Bowl performance. His first sack of Brady in that game came on a stunt in which he had a free run at Brady, then circled back around and got a third-down sack thanks, in large part, to good coverage. On the second, blanket coverage made Brady hesitate on first-and-goal, and Jarrett beat right tackle Marcus Cannon to take down Brady. Then two plays later, Jarrett used his quickness and excellent hand work to fly by right guard Shaq Mason for a third-down sack. Both Cannon and Mason still start for the Patriots on Sunday.

Quinn discussed what he sees from Jarrett as a pass-rusher this season.

“The thing that he's doing better than I've seen him do previously is his initial quickness,” Quinn said. “He's really [on] the mark in playing that part of his game better than he has. He played a lot of nose tackle last year. He's played nose tackle and outside on the guard on the three-technique. It's the initial quickness that he's playing with, and I think that comes with year 1 and year 2 and as you're going into year 3, there's another jump you can make.”

We'll see if Jarrett and the Falcons can jump on Brady, who has been sacked 16 times this season. The Patriots rank 15th out of 32 teams in percentage of sacks allowed per pass attempt (6.87 percent).