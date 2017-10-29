Falcons might have saved their season with win over Jets

Falcons QB Matt Ryan works the pocket until WR Mohamed Sanu gets loose in the end zone for an 8-yard score, giving Atlanta a late 22-17 lead over New York. (0:21)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- On a rainy day when Matt Ryan lost two fumbles, the Atlanta Falcons found a way to perhaps save their season.

It was far from a flawless effort at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets on Sunday. But a team in the midst of a three-game losing streak needed just one break -- any break -- to go its way.

Such a thing happened for the Falcons, who scratched and clawed their way to a 25-20 win with key plays from all three phases. Now at 4-3, the Falcons established a little momentum going into next week's NFC South opener at Carolina. Winning the division always is the emphasis for coach Dan Quinn, and now the Falcons have a chance to make a statement despite a rocky start.

Mohamed Sanu hauled in six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

What got better for the Falcons this week? Improvement in the red zone and third down was the emphasis heading into the game. The numbers might not reflect it -- the Falcons went 5-for-14 on third down and 2-for-6 in the red zone -- but they came up with a big third-down conversion when Ryan hit Mohamed Sanu for a 15-yard gain on third-and-5 late in the game. Ryan also hit Sanu with an 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that gave the Falcons their first lead -- a lead they didn't relinquish.

Finally, the Falcons were able to hit on some big plays. One was Ryan's 53-yard throw to Julio Jones that set up a touchdown. The other was a 52-yard run by Tevin Coleman that set up Ryan's 8-yard score to Sanu.

Matt Bosher's late punt that pinned the Jets at their own 4-yard line and Kemal Ishmael's fumble recovery were two special-teams plays that helped lead the Falcons to victory as well.

But nothing probably meant more to the Falcons than the defensive effort. There were plenty of third-down stops, with players such as Grady Jarrett and Adrian Clayborn forcing the Jets off the field in key situations. The Falcons forced the Jets to go 5-of-15 on third down. And the Jets never made it into the red zone.

The win, of course, wiped away some of the negative, like the Ryan fumbles, a drop by tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone, and cornerback Desmond Trufant getting beat for a touchdown. But again, the Falcons have just a little momentum now, which could be all they need to begin their march toward a second consecutive division title.