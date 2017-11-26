Julio Jones dominates, but Falcons still find closing a challenge

ATLANTA -- It wasn't supposed to be this difficult.

The Atlanta Falcons seemingly had everything working in their favor on a day where their best player dominated.

When Julio Jones scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half then surpassed 200 receiving yards in the fourth quarter, you figured the Falcons were set to coast to victory to kick off a three-game home stretch. But suddenly, a glance at the scoreboard saw the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a chance to drive in for the game-tying score.

Julio Jones scored a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Falcons' 33-20 win over the Bucs. AP Photo/John Bazemore

Fortunately for Atlanta, free safety Ricardo Allen came up with a crucial third-down stop, then fellow safety Keanu Neal knocked the ball away from Cameron Brate on fourth down -- aided by pressure on quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick from Dontari Poe up the middle -- to help keep the Buccaneers from scoring when they needed it most.

The Falcons actually couldn't breath easily until Tevin Coleman dashed to the corner of the end zone on a 14-yard run with just under two minutes to play, securing a 34-20 win.

The Falcons, at 7-4, now have strung together three wins a row as they march toward securing a playoff spot. But coach Dan Quinn would be the first to say his team has to do a better job of finishing after almost blowing a 27-6 lead.

Sure, there were factors working against the Falcons on Sunday. Top cornerback Desmond Trufant absorbed a blow from teammate Neal and was knocked out the game with a concussion. And nickel back Brian Poole was lost to a lower-back injury. The Falcons obviously missed both of them as the Bucs made a comeback. And the pressure up front was non-existent until rookie Takk McKinley came up with a key sack late.

But on the positive side, the Falcons should be able to survive any challenge with Jones playing at the level he played on Sunday. He had a season-high 253 receiving yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns, doubling his touchdown total through the first 10 games. He also had a 15-yard run., with his 268 total yards a huge chuck of the Falcons' season-high 516 total offensive yards.

And let's not forget about fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, who threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Jones in the second quarter that ignited the Falcons to a hot start. Sanu is now 6 for 6 for his career throwing passes while lining up in the Wildcat -- or 12 gauge, as the team calls his formation.

Matt Ryan made the key throws when he needed to. Backup running back Terron Ward made up for what could have been a costly fumble by picking up some tough yards late. And Coleman scored on two touchdowns in his second game filling as the starter as Devonta Freeman recovers from a concussion.

The Falcons still have to make up ground in the NFC South while entering the day behind both New Orleans and Carolina. The injuries could catch up to them, especially a player the caliber of Trufant. But the biggest issue moving forward is maintaining sizable leads. They are far from clinching a playoff spot and can't afford to blow leads down the stretch.

Ricardo Allen -- third-down stop. Then fourth-down hold thanks to Dontari Poe's pressure and Keanu Neal's pass defense against tight end Cameron Brate.

``

5:43, big third-and-3 conversion from Matt Ryan to Sanu for nine yards. Ryan outside the pocket, what he's done so well the entire year.

Third-and-8 from the 36 with under four minutes to play. It was a 24-yard pick-up.

14-yard rush on third-and-1 after the fumble.