Falcons-Vikings could also be a battle of TD celebrations

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons right tackle Ryan Schraeder paused to make sure he heard teammate Mohamed Sanu clearly.

At a television timeout during Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay, the Falcons gathered before the huddle when receivers Sanu and Julio Jones collaborated on a different type of play call.

"OK, the next time we score, we're doing Red Light/Green Light," Sanu said.

Yeah, Schraeder heard him right.

"The offensive line was like, 'What? OK,'" Schraeder said. "When I heard 'Red Light/Green Light,' I was like, 'Yeah, I remember that as a kid, but I don't remember exactly how it works.'"

After Julio Jones (11) reeled in his teammates with a game of Red Light/Green Light, the Falcons celebrated his first touchdown Sunday against the Bucs. AP Photo/John Bazemore

The receivers rehearsed the well-worn children's game a few weeks prior. On the next drive after Sanu made his intentions known, he lined up in the Wildcat formation, bobbled the snap, then gathered and threw a strike to Jones for a 51-yard touchdown ... and the celebration was on.

Jones conducted the stop-and-go action as Sanu and others joined in.

"It's always fun to have everybody involved," Jones said. "The O-line, everybody. That's what we do with our celebrations. We try to incorporate everybody."

Well, almost everybody.

Quarterback Matt Ryan was nowhere to be found during Red Light/Green Light. He was on the sideline talking to the coaches during the timeout when the act was discussed.

"I didn't get the memo," Ryan said with a laugh. "And I was too far behind the play anyway."

Said Jones, "Matt always be getting out of it. Whatever we're doing, he's like, 'Ah, I don't know what these guys are doing.' He's always getting out."

The Falcons, who stick to a "brotherhood" theme, have tried to make the most of the NFL's relaxed celebration rules, which now allow group demonstrations without penalty. In fact, Sunday's meeting between the Falcons (7-4) and Minnesota Vikings could have an interesting subplot, with the Vikings (9-2) being among the league's best in touchdown celebrations after their versions of Duck Duck Goose, Leapfrog and a Thanksgiving feast. Each team has 29 touchdowns this season.

"They've been doing pretty good," Jones said, giving the Vikings their due. "They've been getting to the end zone more than we have, as far as receivers. But a lot of that stuff they were doing, we had talked about it."

Like Duck Duck Goose, something the Falcons planned before the Vikings busted it out in Chicago during Week 5.

"Had to scratch it," Jones said. "Just had to."

Said fellow receiver Justin Hardy, "Yeah, they did it and we were like, 'Nah, we're not going to do it.' We don't want to be like we're out their mimicking anybody. We want to be original."

The Falcons came up with some themselves. The very first was when running back Devonta Freeman scored on a 1-yard touchdown against Green Bay in Week 2 and called on left guard Andy Levitre to form a hoop so Freeman could shoot a jump shot. They were supposed to do it in the opener at Chicago, but Levitre fell down and forgot, leaving Freeman to say, "Man, where were you?"

Then at Detroit in Week 3, Taylor Gabriel suggested following up his 40-yard touchdown by mirroring a 4x100 relay team, with each receiver handing off the baton. Problem was, only Gabriel and Jones executed correctly, with Hardy and Sanu already on the sideline.

"I think [another team] tried to do it too," Gabriel said, "but theirs wasn't as good."

All the Falcons agreed Red Light/Green Light was the best of their celebrations thus far. The one talked about as second-best was Sanu dancing down the "Soul Train" line at Seattle following a 2-yard touchdown reception in honor of the popular dance show that started in the early 1970s.

"I don't know s--- about 'Soul Train,'" Schraeder said, "but I thought it was cool."

Jones and Hardy broke out a little fencing duel after Jones' second touchdown reception Sunday.

"Any type of culture or sport, we try to have fun with it," Hardy said. "We just have a lot of stuff in mind."

Said Jones, "I'm always having fun with it. We just have to be more creative and think about some other things."

Obviously, the celebration trend has started to catch on throughout the Falcons' locker room. This conversation between kicker Matt Bryant and Levitre earlier in the week proved as much:

Bryant: "I've got the best idea, but I won't tell you."

Levitre: "We'll get it out."

Bryant: "I haven't told you guys what I think you should do?"

Levitre: "Celebration? No."

Bryant: "It's got to be a surprise. I would do it."

Levitre: "Let's do it after a field goal."

Bryant: "You need the whole team to do it. It would be kind of like what y'all did [Sunday]. I'm telling you it would be epic. Somebody would steal it. It's that good."

Levitre: "Let's try to practice it today on field goal."

Stay tuned.