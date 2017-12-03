Falcons appreciate Dan Quinn's 'My Cause, My Cleats' involvement

Matt Bryant's son Tryson was 3 months old when he died of SIDS in 2008. Today, the Falcons kicker will play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, just 90 miles south of where Tryson is buried. (6:10)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga -- Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal's jaw dropped when he saw a picture of the camouflage sneakers his coach, Dan Quinn, will wear on the sideline Sunday.

Quinn's decorated Nike Tailwind running shoes will represents T.A.P.S., the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors dedicated to those grieving the loss of a military loved one. The coach will wear them as part of the NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign, since he won't actually be in uniform to wear special cleats as the Falcons battle the Minnesota Vikings.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn will wear these shoes as part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign. Quinn always has a special place in his heart for the military and military families. Has his organization, Quinns Corps, to support the cause. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

"Those are dope," said Neal, whose father, Clinton, was drafted into the Army and served many years. "It's cool to have a coach who cares so much about military and what they do and supports them in the highest regard. That's definitely cool."

Around 13 players will wear special cleats Sunday to represent different causes, including kicker Matt Bryant honoring the infant son he lost in 2008 and running back Devonta Freeman representing the youth program that paved his way to success while growing up in the tough Miami projects.

In memory of my son, Tryson. Spent some happy moments under the oak. He was my "baby boy". #MyCauseMyCleats #sids pic.twitter.com/KbUaEH85yK — matt bryant (@Matt_Bryant3) December 2, 2017

@devontafreeman will have these on Sunday all I have to say Liberty City Optimist Warriors loyalty A post shared by LUTHER CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Quinn's involvement is symbolic not only of his strong support the United States Armed Forces -- he and his wife created the Quinn's Corps foundation to show appreciation to military members and their families -- but also a testament to the connection he has with his team in wanting to join them in supporting various causes.

"I like those shoes, and Coach Quinn is a big military guy," said outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr., who will wear shoes for his Rally Foundation that aims to fight childhood cancer. "[Those shoes] definitely suit him."

Said Quinn, "It's a cause we're really passionate about and one I'm really proud (of) to wear the shoes in the T.A.P.S.' honor for this game.

"One, I have real gratitude and appreciation for the military. Often times, we don't get a chance to talk about the families that were really affected. ... Here's a way that we're going to continue to honor these heroes that did so much for us."