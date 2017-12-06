        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Falcons fans get written excuse from Dan Quinn to be late to work Friday

          11:25 AM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            • Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            • Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
            Follow on Twitter

          Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn is serious about the fans turning up the noise level for Thursday night's showdown with the New Orleans Saints inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

          How serious? The Falcons actually put together a signed letter from Quinn that fans can give to their bosses excusing them for either being late or working from home Friday as a result of the energy they'll expend Thursday night.

          On paper, it seems like a clever move on Quinn's part. He mentioned the idea while addressing the topic at the podium and followed through with it.

          Now let's see if the 71,000 or so fans follow through to give Quinn the home-field advantage he's seeking.

          The 7-5 Falcons are 3-3 at home this season and have seen fans from other teams such as the Packers, Vikings and Cowboys invade the new stadium. The last thing they want is to see the same type of takeover from the bitter-rival Saints.

          Plus, this is a crucial game for the Falcons in the big picture as they currently sit outside the playoff standings at No. 7 with four games remaining, including two against the NFC South-leading Saints (9-3).

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.