Matt Ryan makes no excuses for poor outing against Saints

Matt Ryan says Falcons' offensive line did a great job to allow the run game to flourish and acknowledges that Atlanta is now directly in the battle for the division with New Orleans and Carolina. (0:46)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan never points the finger at anyone else, and he took responsibility for his poor performance in Thursday's 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Ryan completed 15 of 27 passes for 221 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a passer rating of 55.2 -- well off the league-best 117.1 mark he posted during his MVP season of 2016.

Ryan had interceptions on back-to-back plays spanning the second and third quarters. The first was intended for Julio Jones and picked off by rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore during a two-minute drill from the Saints' 42-yard line.

"The first interception was a bad play," Ryan said. "In that situation, where we're at on the field, you know, I've got to throw the football away. I thought [Jones] was getting held, and I thought we were going to get an opportunity for a call. I've got to be better than that and throw the ball away."

"Sometimes it goes that way," Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said of his three-interception outing Thursday, "and you have to keep battling and keep your mindset right." Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Then on the first play of the second half, Ryan's pass to tight end Austin Hooper bounced off Hooper's hands and into the arms of Saints safety Chris Banjo.

"At the beginning of the second half, those [things], they happen," Ryan said. "Sometimes those physical mistakes happen."

On the Falcons' second drive of the third quarter, Ryan scrambled on third-and-6 from the Saints' 9-yard line and tried to hit Jones in the back corner of the end zone, only to be picked off by safety Marcus Williams.

"And then on the third in the end zone, you want to give Julio opportunities," Ryan said. "I didn't throw the ball nearly high enough, where it needed to be. And I've got to make a better decision in that situation to know we have to put three points on the board. So I'm disappointed in a couple of the plays, but that's part of it.

"Sometimes it goes that way and you have to keep battling and keep your mindset right. I was pleased with how I did that, and I was pleased with how our entire team did that."

NFL Playoff Machine See what the latest playoff picture looks like and simulate your own playoff scenarios.

NFL Playoff Machine

The first interception didn't result in points for New Orleans mainly because Jones chased down Lattimore for his first career tackle and kept Lattimore from a pick-six. Then, on the final play of the first half, the Saints took an illegal-formation penalty on the field goal attempt with 4 seconds remaining, wiping away the three points.

The Saints scored a touchdown off the Hooper drop that resulted in the interception to go up 17-10. But the defense held after Ryan's final pick, forcing a punt.

Give Jones credit for making that tackle.

“It’s just a mentality," Jones said. "You’ve got to think, it’s the offensive line and the quarterback, so I’ve got to go out there and make a play.”