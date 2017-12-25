Which Falcons offense will show up for season finale against Carolina?

NEW ORLEANS -- Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has talked all season long about the offense being "close" to putting it all together.

When you're talking playoffs, close isn't good enough.

Although the percentages say the Falcons (9-6) should make the postseason, missing out remains a possibility if they don't handle their business -- and get the offense going -- against Carolina in the season finale. The Panthers (11-4) already secured a playoff berth and still have dreams of a division title. Meanwhile, the Falcons would secure the sixth and final playoff spot and likely road matchup with the Los Angeles Rams with a victory over the Panthers.

The Falcons-Panthers matchup has been moved from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. (FOX), the NFL announced late Sunday night.

A Falcons' loss would keep things open for Seattle, who the Falcons hold the tiebreaker edge over but still could fall behind record-wise.

If Ryan and the offense flow, beating the Panthers would be a strong possibility. But that's a big if. It's been a roller-coaster season under first-year coordinator Steve Sarkisian. The Falcons are now 0-6 when they fail to score 20 points after Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Saints. Besides the 13 against New Orleans, the Falcons scored 17 in losses to Buffalo, Miami and Carolina, nine in a loss to the Vikings, and a season-low seven points in a loss at New England.

Devonta Freeman has four lost fumbles in the last three games, including one at the goal line Sunday. AP Photo/Butch Dill

The team that averaged 33.8 points per game a year ago with Kyle Shanahan as the offensive coordinator now averages a mere 22.1 points per game.

So how do the Falcons find their offensive touch with just one regular season game remaining against one of the league's top defenses?

"I think we stay on schedule," Ryan said. "We can't put ourselves behind the chains with self-inflicted wounds. We can't do that. And then when we get our chances to make plays, we've got to make the plays.

"It's not that complicated. When we get our opportunities, we've got to make plays. Again, we believe we're going to do that. We're going to have a great week of preparation. We're going to put this [Saints] game behind us because that's what we need to do and get back to work and try to have the best week of preparation that we've had all year. And really, that's what we can control at this point. That's where our mindset's got to be."

Ball security is something the Falcons can control, and usually sure-handed running back Devonta Freeman has four fumbles over his past three games, losing one at the goal line against the Saints on Sunday. He is the first running back to have two fumbles at the opponent's 1-yard line in the same season since Matt Forte did it in 2009.

"When it comes to the offense, there's plenty of things I can get better at. One is obviously ball security," said Freeman, who had one fumble all of last season, which he lost. "I can't turn the ball over in the red zone. I've got to do better by holding the ball."

Ryan still sees his receivers dropping passes, like Marvin Hall did Sunday leading to the now-infamous "butt pick" or "butt interception" by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The receivers have let Ryan down with 24 drops -- tied for fourth most in the league -- although his accuracy hasn't been totally on point, either.

If there's a positive to take from the Saints game, it was the connection Ryan had with Julio Jones, who caught 7 passes for 149 yards on 11 targets despite entering the game recovering from ankle and thumb injuries. Jones had six catches for 118 yards when the Falcons faced Carolina in Week 9.

"I always have confidence in him," Ryan said of Jones. "That's never going to change. He's made so many plays. He's unbelievable. He's a great competitor. You know he's gutting it out with some of things he has going on, but he doesn't let that be known. He just goes out there and competes and plays really hard. I always trust him to make plays."

Now if the Falcons can avoid foolish penalties, stop dropping passes and score in the red zone, maybe they'll be a team you can trust come playoff time.