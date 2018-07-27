Falcons ready to go deep again with Julio Jones

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It was far from a deep ball, but Matt Ryan's connection with Julio Jones about 10 or 15 yards down the field Friday during an 11-on-11 drill incited a roar from Atlanta Falcons fans.

The reunion of five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jones with his one-time MVP quarterback was the primary storyline on Day 1 of training camp. Jones downplayed previous chatter of a potential holdout because of a contract dispute, saying he communicated to coach Dan Quinn and owner Arthur Blank that he was going to show regardless.

The Falcons are counting on big seasons once again from receiver Julio Jones (11) and quarterback Matt Ryan. Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports

So it was business as usual for Jones despite the time he missed during the offseason, including mandatory minicamp. Jones, now healthy and with the contract issue resolved for now, can focus on rebuilding a rhythm with Ryan going into the 2018 season.

"We did a little bit of that in L.A., too," Jones said of working on timing with Ryan the week before training camp. "We had the camp out there in L.A. Me and Matt, we worked. This is my eighth year with him. We just got some new routes, things like that, we want to hit on. We hit them today; looked great.

"We're going to go watch some more film, see what we can improve on, but we're on the same page. For the team, and for me, it's better because I'm healthy and I can do everything now."

Jones, who has dealt with some nagging injuries throughout his career, was slowed last season at this time coming off left toe surgery. He didn't have a full offseason in 2017, just as Steve Sarkisian was beginning his first year as offensive coordinator.

Now Jones, whose last known injury was an ankle issue leading into the divisional playoff game at Philadelphia, appears to be at full strength. He's ready to continue the bond with Ryan and get more in sync with Sarkisian. The Falcons understand how vital Jones is to the offense's success, particularly regarding the deep ball and explosive plays.

In fact, in describing to ESPN which play marked the best execution from last season, Sarkisian pointed to Ryan's 52-yard bomb to Jones against the New York Jets. Ryan made a play fake to running back Devonta Freeman, brought the Jets' safeties up, then let loose as Jones had one-on-one coverage from Darryl Roberts, a 2015 seventh-round draft pick, for the first time in the game.

"I think one that hit right was that deep ball to Julio," Sarkisian said. "We went into that game not anticipating the coverage that they were playing. And we weren't anticipating the weather being as bad [rainy] as it was going to be. So as the game got going, we were getting a little bit of a different defense. And that playcall specifically wasn't in the game plan that way in the game.

"It was an in-game reminder to Matt and an in-game reminder to Julio that 'if we get this coverage, this is what we're going to do.' And the coverage presented itself. Matt didn't hesitate: He let it rip. And Julio went and made the play in really tough conditions. That just speaks volumes to the communication being on point, thinking like one another, getting what we want, and then ultimately those guys making the play come to life."

Jones and Ryan need to make more such plays happen during the 2018 season. Quinn made it very clear how his team needs to have more explosive plays on offense. When Ryan targeted Jones on throws 25-plus yards down the field last season, Jones had just four receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets with two drops. One drop was a sure touchdown against Carolina on a ball Ryan threw 39 yards downfield. Jones had six such receptions for 259 yards on 17 targets with one touchdown and no drops during the 2016 Super Bowl season.

It's not just about the deep ball, however. The Falcons need to put Jones in position for touchdowns after he scored only three last season. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Ryan went 1-of-18 on passes to Jones in the end zone in 2017 after going 3-of-8 on those passes during the 2016 season. Jones' 2017 red zone numbers were nine receptions for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. It was the lowest percentage of red zone target receptions in Jones' seven seasons.

Those statistics are expected to improve this season, with Jones healthy and another potentially dynamic receiver to attract attention and keep defenses honest -- rookie first-round pick Calvin Ridley.

"Julio, without a doubt, is an advantage to have on your offense," center Alex Mack said. "He just stretches the field so much with his ability to make plays. It's great to have him back because he's a different kind of player. When Julio's on the field, defenses have to know where he is when he's out there."