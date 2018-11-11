Julio Jones becomes fastest receiver to 10,000 yards

CLEVELAND -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones became the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 receiving yards with a 30-yard, second-quarter reception in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Updated playoff picture »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

Jones accomplished the feat in 104 games, topping former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, who reached 10,000 in 115 games. Both Torry Holt and Antonio Brown hit 10,000 yards in 116 games.

Jones was drafted by the Falcons with the sixth overall pick in 2011, a selection made possible after general manager Thomas Dimitroff traded five draft picks to the Browns.

Jones is the second-leading receiver in Falcons history behind Roddy White, who accumulated 10,863 yards in 171 career games.