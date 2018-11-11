        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Julio Jones becomes fastest receiver to 10,000 yards

          Julio Jones scored for the second consecutive week after being shut out to start the season. AP Photo/Ron Schwane
          2:32 PM ET
          • Vaughn McClureESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Bears for seven seasons at Chicago Tribune
            • Also worked at Chicago Sun-Times, Fresno Bee
            • Honorable mention, Football Writers Association of America for enterprise writing, 2002
            Follow on Twitter

          CLEVELAND -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones became the fastest player in NFL history to 10,000 receiving yards with a 30-yard, second-quarter reception in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

          Jones accomplished the feat in 104 games, topping former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, who reached 10,000 in 115 games. Both Torry Holt and Antonio Brown hit 10,000 yards in 116 games.

          Jones was drafted by the Falcons with the sixth overall pick in 2011, a selection made possible after general manager Thomas Dimitroff traded five draft picks to the Browns.

          Jones is the second-leading receiver in Falcons history behind Roddy White, who accumulated 10,863 yards in 171 career games.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices