          Watch: Falcons kicker/punter Matt Bosher with a blistering hit

          7:23 AM ET
          Vaughn McClure
          CHARLOTTE -- Maybe the Atlanta Falcons should have used punter Matt Bosher on defense this season.

          Bosher had arguably the best tackle of 2018, at least for the Falcons, when he threw Carolina Panthers returner Kenjon Barner to the ground in the first half Sunday on a kickoff return. Bosher, who handles kickoffs, showed perfect tackling form and even flexed after putting Barner on his back.

          The play drew three smacks on the helmet from Bosher's teammate, Marvin Hall. Barner looked like he didn't know what hit him.

          Bosher probably deserves a game ball no matter the final outcome. He epitomized the fast and physical style his coach, Dan Quinn, always preaches.

