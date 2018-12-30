Watch: Matt Ryan's first career catch goes for a TD

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Atlanta Falcons waited awhile, but offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian pulled out some trickery in the season finale.

Quarterback Matt Ryan caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mohamed Sanu off a trick play in the third quarter against the Buccaneers. It was Ryan's first career reception and, of course, his first career TD catch.

Ryan handed the ball off to rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who then gave it to the former quarterback Sanu. Sanu found a wide-open Ryan in the right corner for the touchdown.

It shouldn't have been a surprise that Sanu passed the ball. It was his seventh career completion on eight attempts with four touchdowns.

Ryan typically just stands out wide and watches whenever Sanu lines up in the Wildcat formation. This time, he actually ran a route with Sanu with the ball in his hands. And it worked to perfection.

Ryan is the 16th QB with a reception this season.