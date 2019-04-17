Falcons take shot at Saints with "Game of Thrones" schedule video

You might have heard about this show "Game of Thrones." It's back for its final season and it's a big deal. The Atlanta Falcons took inspiration from the show's iconic opening credit sequence to reveal their 2019 schedule.

But pay attention. As a band of Saints march to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Nov. 28 game, you'll notice a loose Ram takes out one of the marchers. A referee quickly runs in to rule the play incomplete.

If you had forgotten, a controversial call that was ruled an incomplete pass instead of pass interference during the NFC Championship Game helped spur the Rams' comeback win and trip to the Super Bowl. From there, the Saints and head coach Sean Payton have rarely stopped talking about this missed call. Payton even spearheaded a new replay rule for pass interference.

The NFC South rivals are never ones to miss opportunities to throw shade.