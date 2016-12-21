Big Ben praises Terrell Suggs' longevity, jokes 'he needs to be tested'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is so impressed with the way Terrell Suggs has been playing that he joked the Baltimore Ravens linebacker "needs to be tested."

"I don't know how that man still plays at such a high level as old [as] he is," Roethlisberger told Baltimore reporters on a conference call on Wednesday. "He is an awesome football player. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him."

Ben Roethlisberger knows facing Terrell Suggs can make for a long day of looking over his shoulder. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Suggs, 34, has sacked Roethlisberger 16.5 times (including playoffs), which is the most by any defender against the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. In 27 games against the Steelers, Suggs has recorded 99 tackles, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and eight passes defensed.

"He and I have had a lot of battles against each other," Roethlisberger said. "[I have] a lot of respect for the way he plays the game. [He is] just a tremendous football player, and it is awesome to compete against him."

Suggs leads the Ravens with eight sacks this season, six of which have come in the fourth quarter. The Ravens are 66-27 when Suggs records at least a half-sack.

Suggs, who is more lively, even by his standards, during Steelers week, was not made available to reporters on Wednesday.

"He's one of those generational players," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "He's played at an extremely high level for a long time, and he's not just defined by one element of his play. He's a pass-rusher. He smashes the run. He's screen- and perimeter-aware. He's a very complete football player."