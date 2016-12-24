With top corner sidelined, Ravens hope to remain Antonio Brown's Achilles' heel

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- There's sound reason to believe the Baltimore Ravens' ability to again slow down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown on Sunday took a significant blow when top cornerback Jimmy Smith was ruled out with a sprained ankle.

The Ravens don't necessarily buy into that.

"Jimmy is a different kind of mover than Antonio Brown, so it wouldn’t necessarily be the guy that you would match up with Antonio Brown," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have been able to keep a tighter lid on Steelers star Antonio Brown than the rest of the NFL. Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports

Few defenses have frustrated Brown like the Ravens. Brown has been held to 66.9 receiving yards per game by Baltimore -- which is 17 yards fewer than his average against the rest of the NFL. He has only scored two touchdowns in 14 games against the Ravens, but he averages one touchdown every two games versus the other teams in the league.

When Brown has done some damage against Baltimore, it's been the times when the Ravens have been without Smith. In the past two meetings without Smith, the Ravens have allowed Brown to total 20 catches for 261 yards and one touchdown.

How can Baltimore contain Brown this time without Smith?

"We just have to play each play like it will determine if we win or lose, in all honesty," safety Eric Weddle said. "If we give up a big play, we give up a long touchdown, that may be the difference. If we all have that focus and we all have that mindset that this play that I’m about to play in could be the difference. ... If we have that sincerity, that focus, that determination to play my best each play, I think we’ll have a great performance.”

With Smith wearing a protective boot, the Ravens will turn to Shareece Wright for a second consecutive game. Wright has struggled most of the season, giving up six touchdowns in 10 games, according to Pro Football Focus.

But coaches praised Wright for how he performed last Sunday against the Eagles. He played fast and with good discipline, maintaining tight coverage that was key in keeping every Philadelphia wide receiver under 30 yards receiving.

Slowing down Brown The Ravens have been the one team in the AFC North to contain Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in the regular season: Category vs. BAL vs. CLE/CIN Games 12 24 Rec yds PG 62.0 87.6 Rec TD 2 11 Targets per TD 53.0 19.3

"I think Shareece has picked up his game," Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. "I think people were down on him and hard on him. We were hard on him, and he was hard on himself. I think the sign of a pro is when you fight back and you play well and you come back and you play well. I think he’s done that. I think he’s risen to the occasion."

Brown presents an extremely more difficult challenge than the Eagles. This season, he ranks second in the NFL in receptions (96), fourth in receiving yards (1,188) and second in touchdown catches (11).

The pressure to slow him down falls on Wright, Tavon Young and nickelback Jerraud Powers for a secondary that is playing without Smith.

"Jimmy’s a great player, so I’m just doing whatever I can to help this team win," Wright said. "I know I’ve got to play well on the outside, and if we play well, we have a better chance of winning."