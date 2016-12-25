Ravens now only have one path to postseason -- win the AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens' path to the postseason just got narrower.

With the Miami Dolphins (10-5) winning in overtime Saturday, the Ravens (8-6) can only earn a playoff berth by capturing the AFC North. Baltimore can clinch the division title by winning its final two regular-season games, at Pittsburgh (9-5) on Sunday and at Cincinnati (5-9-1) in the finale on Jan. 1, to make the postseason.

The Ravens were eliminated from the wild-card race when Rex Ryan and Tyrod Taylor, Baltimore's former defensive coordinator and backup quarterback, came up short in the Bills' 34-31 overtime loss to the Dolphins. Miami's victory means both AFC wild-card teams will have at least 10 wins, and the Ravens can only reach 10 wins by taking the division.

If the Ravens lose at the Steelers on Sunday, they will be eliminated from the playoffs. Baltimore is a six-point underdog at Heinz Field.

The Ravens are looking for its first AFC North title since 2012.