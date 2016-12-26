Ravens knocked out of playoff hunt by Christmas Day collapse

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley explains how the team believes the heartbreaking loss to the Steelers shows how close Baltimore is to becoming "a very good football team." (0:45)

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens have lost plenty of games, and some in painful fashion in the fourth quarter. But nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to what will be remembered as the Christmas Day collapse Sunday at Heinz Field.

The Ravens were knocked out of the playoff race by their most bitter rival in a game they led by 10 points in the fourth quarter and by three points with 78 seconds remaining.

Their 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers will go down as one of the most painful regular-season losses in the franchise's 21-year existence.

"It happened. It sucks," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "You got to applaud them, and they wanted it a little bit more than we did this time."

The Baltimore defense, which was ranked No. 1 in the NFL just two weeks ago, allowed touchdowns on Pittsburgh's final three drives of the game. The decisive blow came with 9 seconds to play when Steelers receiver Antonio Brown extended the ball across the goal line with Ravens safety Eric Weddle draped all over him. Nearly all of the Ravens' defensive players stood stunned in the end zone after the 4-yard touchdown pass.

For three quarters, the Ravens limited the explosive Steelers offense to 201 total yards. Then, Baltimore gave up 205 yards in the fourth quarter. On the final drive, QB Ben Roethlisberger was 8-for-8 for 75 yards (when you remove his two spikes to stop the clock) against a defense missing its top cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle).

Entering the game, Baltimore was 74-13 (.850) under coach John Harbaugh when leading after three quarters, including 7-0 this season. It was a tough time for the Ravens to lack a killer instinct.

"It's just a tough feeling right now; everything you worked for, and you don't reach your goal," Weddle said. "We're just somber and it's down. We just needed to make one play to win the game."

There will be questions about the team's future -- from the coaching staff to personnel -- after the Ravens failed to reach the postseason for the third time in the past four seasons.

It looked like the Ravens had overcome their mistakes, from a flubbed field goal to linebacker Zach Orr's drop on his near interception. The Ravens went up 27-24 after fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored on a 10-yard run with 1:18 remaining.

"After we scored, in my mind, we have the best defense in the NFL, so it's a wrap," Juszczyk said.

But the defense gave up 21 points in the fourth quarter, which is 2.2 more than its average for an entire game (18.8). It will take a long time before the Ravens forget the day they handed over the AFC North title to the Steelers.

"This was a very disappointing and bitter loss," coach John Harbaugh said. "We give them credit, and we wish them all the best in the playoffs."