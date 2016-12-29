Should Ravens lose to get a higher draft pick? Ravens say you've lost your mind

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens can achieve a winning record by beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, although it would come at a cost. A victory in the season finale could cost Baltimore a handful of spots in the first round of the draft.

So, should the Ravens -- who have already been eliminated from playoff contention -- lose to help them in the long run?

"Say what? That's bad advice," linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "You don't want to develop that kind of character. There's no losing to get higher draft picks. If that's what we're doing, then I'm definitely on the wrong team."

Playoff implications or not, Terrell Suggs will be fired up for Sunday's game. Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

If the season ended today, the Ravens (8-7) would draft No. 18 based on the strength of schedule of games played. It's likely Baltimore will end up in that same area of the first round whether it wins or loses Sunday.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the lowest the Ravens would pick is No. 20. That's under the scenario of Baltimore winning and the other 8-7 teams (Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Denver ) as well as the 8-6-1 Washington Redskins all losing.

The highest the Ravens could pick is No. 15. This is a possibility if they lost and all the 7-8 teams (New Orleans, Minnesota, Indianapolis and Buffalo) won. That would leave five teams at 8-8 (including the Ravens) and 11 teams with worse records. Of the 8-8 teams, the Ravens would have the second-toughest strength of schedule, so the three teams with easier SOS would pick ahead of them.

This is an unusual situation for the Ravens. It is only the second time in coach John Harbaugh's nine seasons when the final game had no playoff implication.

Harbaugh was dumbfounded by the question of the Ravens intentionally losing. "I don't really have a response," he said. "I understand what people are thinking on it, but we're playing to win the game. It's not even really a part of our thought process."

Recent drafts say there isn't much difference between the Nos. 15 and 20 spots in terms of talent:

Safety Lardarius Webb said he doesn't even think about where the Ravens might draft. "I just know Ozzie [Newsome, the general manager] and the guys upstairs are going to get a good player no matter what," Webb said. "We just want to win."