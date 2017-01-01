Ravens say there's only one way to send out Steve Smith in style

CINCINNATI -- At the end of the Baltimore Ravens' final full practice of the season, linebacker C.J. Mosley told his teammates in the huddle that there is something to play for in a game that lacks playoff implications.

Mosley pointed to the expected final game of Steve Smith Sr.'s illustrious 16-year NFL career.

"If it happens to be his last game, then you definitely want to send him out the right way," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "The most important way to do that is to win the football game.”

Flacco and coach John Harbaugh fielded questions this past week about whether the Ravens will target Smith more because it likely will be his final time suiting up. Flacco said Smith never has been "the type of guy who has come up and been in my ear" about getting passes thrown his way.

The Ravens believe the best farewell present for the super competitive Smith would be a victory.

But ...

"Feeding Steve is never a bad thing when you’re trying to win a football game," Harbaugh said.

Smith, 37, has not played like the NFL's oldest receiver this season. He ranks first on the team in touchdown catches (five), second in receiving yards (765) and third in receptions (67).

A five-time Pro Bowl player, Smith is 12th in league history in receptions (1,028) and seventh in receiving yards (14,697).

Will Smith lobby to get the ball more Sunday?

"There are plays that I am supposed to get the ball, and I get it," Smith said. "There are plays where I am not even supposed to get the ball, and I get it. I have 1,000 receptions; I do not care what all of you all think.”