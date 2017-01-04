John Harbaugh taking a gamble by putting his faith in Marty Mornhinweg

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley breaks down the team's 27-10 loss to the Bengals and what the Ravens need to address in the offseason to finish better than 8-8. (0:49)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has proven that he isn't afraid to take risks, whether it's going for it on fourth down, calling a fake field goal or firing a coach during the regular season.

His decision to stick with Marty Mornhinweg as his offensive coordinator is perhaps the biggest gamble in Harbaugh's nine years with the Ravens. Harbaugh hasn't led the Ravens to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career, and he's putting his faith in a play-caller who didn't significantly improve an unbalanced and inefficient offense.

It was a stunning and unpopular move. But it was calculated.

As Harbaugh put it, his heart, head and gut told him that Mornhinweg was better than all the other options available.

"I hope fans understand that those decisions are taken very seriously," Harbaugh said. "It’s not just sitting there saying, ‘Oh yeah, it’s easier to keep anybody.’ Actually, it’s easier to do the opposite and everybody’s happy for a little while. Being pleased because something was done in January and February is different than being pleased with what you build in September and October through the season. That’s what I’m thinking about."

Marty Mornhinweg has faced some criticism this season for his play calls, but head coach John Harbaugh is sticking with his offensive coordinator. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

Harbaugh is taking into account that not all of the offensive troubles stemmed from Mornhinweg. Quarterback Joe Flacco didn't see the field well and rushed more throws one year removed from knee surgery. The offensive line didn't consistently protect Flacco or open up holes in the running game. And the offense lacked game-breakers at wide receiver, tight end and running back.

In Harbaugh's mind, Mornhinweg wasn't the problem. He could, however, be part of the solution.

"Our players believe in him, and they believe we’re on the right track," Harbaugh said. "But more than that, I believe in him. I believe in where we’re going."

The Ravens didn't improve dramatically after Mornhinweg took over for Marc Trestman as play-caller. There were still too many times that Baltimore relied on the pass and ignored the run. There were play calls, especially closer to the end zone, that made you shake your head.

But Harbaugh saw that Mornhinweg had the support of the players, especially Flacco. For Baltimore to improve offensively, Flacco has to improve from being the NFL's 21st-rated passer since winning the Super Bowl. And, of all the coordinator options out there, Harbaugh believes Mornhinweg is the best one to get the most out of Flacco.

The Ravens are banking on Mornhinweg's connection and rapport with the $66.4 million franchise quarterback. Baltimore thinks Mornhinweg's straight-forward system (unlike Trestman's conceptual one) better suits Flacco and will become second-nature to him once it's hammered in during the offseason.

"We need our quarterback to be playing at a level that changes the game in positive ways for us and makes a big difference," Harbaugh said. "What can he do to make himself a better player and what can we all do to make our quarterback play at the highest level? We’re going to look at coaches and coaching and schemes."

The only proven upgrade over Mornhinweg would've been Gary Kubiak, who got Flacco back on track in 2014. But Kubiak is retiring after stepping down as the Denver Broncos head coach.

The other options obviously didn't excite Harbaugh enough to make the change at coordinator. Norv Turner turns 65 next season. Mike McCoy would've forced the Ravens to go back to Cam Cameron's system. Greg Roman doesn't have a history of devising strong passing attacks.

An intriguing choice would've been Broncos offensive coordinator Rick Dennison because of his familiarity with Kubiak's system. It wouldn't be shocking if the Ravens bring back Dennison in another role to help with game planning.

Marty Ball How the Ravens fared in the 11 games with Marty Mornhinweg as their offensive coordinator: Category Number Rank Yards PG 352.0 15th Rushing 88.0 29th Passing 264.0 6th Third downs 37.6% 21st Red zone eff. 51.4% 19th Scoring 22.6 18th

Retaining Mornhinweg presents its own questions. His body of work in the final 11 games didn't scream, 'Bring him back.'

The Ravens averaged 22.6 points under Mornhinweg, which ranked 18th in the NFL. Flacco threw 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with Mornhinweg calling the plays. There were also the cringe-worthy moments when Mornhinweg decided to throw the ball late in the fourth quarter against the Eagles ("the all-time worst call ever") and designed a play to pass the ball to offensive lineman Alex Lewis on third down in the red zone.

But Harbaugh is putting his trust in Mornhinweg, someone he described as "an excellent play-caller."

"What I’m excited about with Marty is the fact that I feel like we zero in on concepts and we work to get good at them," Harbaugh said. "It might be a good idea on paper, but we’ve got to execute and get good at it, and I really believe that’s what Marty believes and that’s the direction we’re going right now. I’m looking forward to a whole offseason to get good at what we do, and I think if we’re good at what we do, we’re going to go out there and play well.”