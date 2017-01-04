Ravens' John Urschel makes prestigious Forbes '30 Under 30' list

Baltimore Ravens guard John Urschel continues to be the NFL's most popular backup offensive lineman.

Urschel, the league's mathematics genius, has been featured in everything from the Wall Street Journal to national commercials with J.J. Watt.

Now, Urschel's remarkable resume includes being named to Forbes' "30 under 30" in the field of science. At the age of 25, he's the second youngest on the list (as well as the only one who puts snaps on a helmet on Sundays).

Ravens guard John Urschel has published six peer-reviewed mathematics papers to date as he's studying for his Ph.D. at MIT. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

It's impressive recognition for Urschel when you consider he's on a list with a scientist that detected gravitational waves for the first time; an engineer for NASA who gets commercial spaceships ready for astronauts; and a statistician who tracks human trafficking across the globe for nonprofit and law-enforcement efforts.

This is his Forbes' profile:

Urschel has published six peer-reviewed mathematics papers to date and has three more ready for review. That's a respectable publication history for someone who only started pursuing their PHD at MIT this year. He's won academic awards for his math prowess. All this while playing guard for the Baltimore Ravens.

Urschel's focus at MIT is on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra and machine learning. He earned A's in all four classes that he took there this spring.

For the Ravens, Urschel played in 13 games this season and started three times. There's a chance that Baltimore will look at Urschel to become its starting center this season if the Ravens release Jeremy Zuttah and are unable to upgrade the position.