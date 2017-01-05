Steve Smith has one million reasons to be upset for Ravens offense not improving

For those who were upset at the Baltimore Ravens offense this season, the line forms behind wide receiver Steve Smith.

He missed out on a $1 million incentive because the Ravens offense didn't improve from last season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. If Baltimore had gained 187 more yards this past season, Smith would've received a nice seven-figure retirement gift.

Smith's incentive kicked in if he participated in 60 percent of the offensive snaps and the Ravens' offense produced better numbers than 2015. Smith fulfilled the first part, playing in 63 percent of Baltimore's snaps. He fell short with the team offensive numbers.

It's amazing that the Ravens failed to increase their offensive output from the previous season. In 2015, Baltimore started four quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, Matt Schaub, Jimmy Clausen and Ryan Mallett) and lost leading rusher Justin Forsett, top receiver Steve Smith and starting left tackle Eugene Monroe to injuries. The Ravens still managed to produce 5,749 yards, which ranked No. 14 in the NFL.

This season, Flacco played the entire season, and Smith only missed a couple of games due to injury. But Baltimore totaled 5,563 yards, which was No. 17 in the NFL.

In order for the 2016 offense to surpass the 2015 one, it only had to average 12 more yards per game for Smith to increase his $3 million salary by 25 percent.

For someone who was thinking about ice cream in his final moments in the NFL, that would've bought a lot of Rocky Road.