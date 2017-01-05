Ravens' Justin Tucker gives shout-out to his ESPN NFL MVP voter

What does Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker have in common with Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford and David Johnson?

They all received one fifth-place vote in ESPN's NFL Most Valuable Player poll. Tucker, who finished one of the best seasons ever for a kicker, has received one vote in the last four polls.

That led Tucker to give a shout-out to the person who has been voting for him.

S/o to whoever is hooking your boy up with that 5th-place vote. https://t.co/bPlugmbvCJ — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 4, 2017

That person who has been "hooking up" Tucker is Aaron Schatz from Football Outsiders. This is why Schatz has been voting for Tucker:

Football Outsiders has play-by-play breakdown going back 27 years. No kicker had ever been worth 20 more points than expectations on field goals. Tucker was worth 25.4 points over expectation this year. He did this for a team with a lousy offense that won five games by less than a touchdown. The 2016 Ravens aren't even smelling playoff contention without Tucker. The thought of a kicker as an MVP candidate seems crazy, but remember that the strongest league-wide narrative in the first half of the season was a rash of kickers missing clutch field goals at the end of games. That was never a problem in Baltimore. Tucker went 38-for-39 this year. He was one New England block away from a perfect season on field goals. He went 10-for-10 from 50 or more yards. He did this despite playing 14 of 16 games outdoors in northern cities.

Tucker was named the Ravens' MVP by the local media after his stellar season. He was the clear-cut best player on the Ravens, accounting for 41 percent of the Ravens' scoring this season.

While you may laugh at someone suggesting Tucker as the MVP of the league, remember he wouldn't the first kicker to capture this award. In 1982, Washington's Mark Moseley was the NFL MVP.

In that strike-shortened season, Moseley edged out Dan Fouts by two votes to win the award. He made 20 of 21 field goals for a then-record 95.2 success rate. That pales in comparison to Tucker's 97.4 percent accuracy.