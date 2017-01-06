Read: Steve Smith's retirement letter includes final shot at DBs

The Mike & Mike crew weigh in on Steve Smith Sr.'s Pro Football Hall of Fame candidacy after Smith Sr. tweeted his letter to Roger Goodell announcing his official retirement. (1:49)

Steve Smith Sr. has officially retired from the NFL, doing so in his own unique and humorous way. It also befitted the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver's fiery 16-year career.

Smith tweeted a picture of a letter Friday that he sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, writing that he "will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs."

Smith finished a prolific career in Sunday's 27-10 loss in Cincinnati. After the game, he essentially took his final bow when he said, "I enjoyed it, but it's over and it's done."

A five-time Pro Bowl player, Smith is 12th in league history in receptions (1,028) and seventh in receiving yards (14,697).

Leading up to the season finale, Smith said he was "89 percent sure" -- which represented his uniform number -- that he was retiring. That led to speculation that Smith was leaving it open for a return next season.

Based on his letter and comments after the game, it sounds like Smith intends to leave the game. And defensive backs won't be antagonized nearly as often.