Continuity is key: Joe Flacco has had more coordinators than any NFL QB since 2012

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has more to be envious about Tom Brady and Matt Ryan these days than their trips to the Super Bowl.

It's their stability at play-caller.

Of the 24 quarterbacks who have thrown more than 1,500 passes since 2012, Baltimore's Joe Flacco is one of three who have had more than three offensive coordinators. He's had five in that span. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

Since the start of the 2012 season, Brady has had one offensive coordinator and Ryan has had two. In comparison, Flacco has had five offensive coordinators over the past five seasons -- the most for an NFL starting quarterback over that span.

This isn't to suggest Flacco would've enjoyed the same success as Brady and Ryan if he had more cohesion with play-callers. He's just had more challenges with the ever-changing voice in his ear.

While Brady has had continuity with Josh McDaniels and Ryan has developed a comfort level with Dirk Koetter and Kyle Shanahan, Flacco has gone from Cam Cameron to Jim Caldwell to Gary Kubiak to Marc Trestman to Marty Mornhinweg.

One of the reasons Flacco is pleased about the return of Mornhinweg is an already established familiarity.

"Working together is such an important part of being successful in this business," Flacco told Baltimore's 98 Rock radio station last week. "There’s no doubt about it, when you have somebody going in and out every year, leaving for other jobs and doing all kinds of things, it’s tough to come in, and in one year, have this great relationship."

Of the 24 quarterbacks who have thrown more than 1,500 passes since 2012, Flacco is one of three who have had more than three offensive coordinators. Jay Cutler has had four in Chicago and journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has had four while bouncing around four teams.

At the other extreme, there are four quarterbacks who have had one offensive coordinator over the past five seasons: Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson. It's probably not a coincidence that all four of those quarterbacks rank in the top 10 in passer rating during that time.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said continuity was part of the decision to retain Mornhinweg, but it wasn't the overriding factor.

"You’re going to put the best thing in place that you possibly can," Harbaugh said. "I think guys can handle change. It’s not something that guys can’t deal with. The offense is going to change no matter -- all three phases are going to change to some degree anyway -- because you’re going to evolve and grow."

Flacco had the best stretch of his career in the 2012 playoffs after Caldwell took over for Cameron. He threw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions for a 117.2 rating as he became the Most Valuable Player for the Super Bowl.

Since that time -- four coordinators in 58 games -- Flacco totaled 80 touchdowns and 61 interceptions for a 82.5 rating (which ranks 33rd in the NFL).

The biggest change for Flacco came in 2014, when the Ravens shifted to a West Coast offense under Kubiak. Harbaugh believes that's the best system for Flacco.

Mornhinweg has been coaching this offense since the late 1980s in San Francisco. It's the basic system that the Chiefs are running, Harbaugh said.

"I believe that we’re going to run good, solid concepts that Joe can execute efficiently," Harbaugh said. "I believe, within that system, there’s room for a lot of creativity. That’s what we have to chase."

Flacco is chasing continuity first. He hasn't had the same play-caller for more than 23 straight games since 2012.

If Mornhinweg finishes out 2017, it'll mark Flacco's most consecutive games with one coordinator since Cameron.

"Part of it is figuring out what he likes to do, and [offensive coordinators are] trying to figure out what I like to do," Flacco said. "So, the more time you can spend with somebody, the more it definitely can benefit you in this business."