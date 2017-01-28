Ravens' 2000 Super Bowl anniversary marks time when defenses won titles

If the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, it will feature the league's stingiest defense topping the NFL's most prolific offense. It will also turn back the football clock -- to Jan. 28, 2001, to be exact.

It was 16 years ago Saturday that the Baltimore Ravens routed the New York Giants, 34-7, in the Super Bowl and ushered in a time when the No. 1 scoring defenses won championships on a regular basis.

After Ray Lewis and the Ravens' defiant defense didn't give up a point in the Super Bowl (the Giants' only score came off a kickoff return), it began a run when three of the next four champions relied on defenses that allowed the fewest points that season. Baltimore (2000), Tampa Bay (2002) and New England (2003) all had the top-ranked scoring defenses.

"This win is something they can't take away from us," Lewis said after the game. "We are the best ever, the best ever right now. We didn't just break records, we shattered them. We dominated, literally."

Baltimore's defense limited the Giants to just 33 total yards in the second half and 152 for the game in Super Bowl XXXV. Allen Kee/Getty Images

This year's Patriots, which gave up an NFL-best 15.6 points per game, are trying to make the phrase "defenses win championships" more than a cliche.

Over the last seven Super Bowls, only one champion has boasted the No. 1 scoring defense (the 2013 Seattle Seahawks). In fact, seven of the last 10 Super Bowl winners beat teams that had defenses that allowed fewer points in the regular season.

The top-ranked scoring defense has reached the Super Bowl 18 times prior to this season. Those teams went 13-5 (.722), and none did so with more flair than the Ravens.

That Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, will be forever remembered as the crowning glory for one of the best defenses in NFL history. After setting the record for fewest points allowed in a 16-game season -- 165 points, or 10.3 points per game -- the Lewis-led defense intercepted Kerry Collins four times and shut out New York's offense.

Baltimore's defense allowed the Giants just 33 total yards in the second half and 152 for the game. The Giants were only 2-for-14 on third down.

In four playoff games, the Ravens' defense gave up just one touchdown, and Baltimore outscored its opponents by a combined 95-23 -- an 18-point average margin of victory.

Lewis was selected as the game's MVP, one year after he was charged in a double murder the night of Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta (the charges were later dropped). Lewis, who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, became the first middle linebacker to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

"I'm biased, but who cares," said Brian Billick, who was their coach. "Who's going to tell me they're not [the best defense ever]? I'll argue that to my death."