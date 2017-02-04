Ray Lewis beats Tony Gonzalez in 'Lip Sync Battle' with familiar song

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis tackled tight end Tony Gonzalez many times throughout their careers. On Thursday night, Lewis took down Gonzalez one more time.

Lewis beat Gonzalez on "Lip Sync Battle" (which airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Spike), and he really wasn't playing fair. His final song was Nelly's "Hot in Herre," which was played every time Lewis came out of the Ravens' tunnel on game days, and he performed his legendary dance.

It was a hilarious and energetic showing by Lewis, who went all-in on the performance. He sported Nelly's signature band-aid on his left cheek in addition to wearing the white headband and white sleeveless shirt from the video of the 2002 hip-hop hit.

In the middle of the song, Lewis was joined on stage by Nelly. They ended with Lewis' familiar end-of-dance pose, with both arms outstretched and the right leg raised.

"Ray is greatness, so to be attached to that is where it's at," Nelly said after the performance.

Lewis began the show by lip syncing to Al Green's "Let's Stay Together," a sultry classic that couldn't be more different than "Hot in Herre."

While holding hands with women in the front row of the stage, Lewis was in full crooner mode, which caught everyone by surprise.

"Out of left field, I did not expect that," Gonzalez said. "This is the meanest man on the planet right now. [He's] one of the baddest linebackers ever, and he's playing Al Green?"

Gonzalez was far less impressive with his choices of Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance" and Devo's "Whip It."

At the end of the half-hour show, Lewis was crowned the winner after getting the loudest cheers from the crowd.