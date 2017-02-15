Don't expect the Ravens to use franchise tag this year or next

The Baltimore Ravens have used the franchise tag once in the previous four offseasons. The expectation is that trend will continue for the near future.

It's considered unlikely that the Ravens will place the tag on anyone this offseason and it's extremely doubtful that Baltimore will do so in 2018.

The first day to designate franchise players this offseason is Wednesday, and it would be a hefty price to place a tag on one of the Ravens' top three unrestricted free agents. It would require a one-year tender of at least $12 million to put the tag on nose tackle Brandon Williams, offensive tackle Rick Wagner or fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

The most viable candidate is Williams, one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. But the one-year investment of $13 million would become the second-biggest cap figure on the team in 2017 behind quarterback Joe Flacco. That's very expensive for a defensive tackle.

There are fewer prospects for the tag in 2018. As of right now, Baltimore's scheduled free agents after the upcoming season are wide receiver Mike Wallace, linebacker Elvis Dumervil, safety Lardarius Webb, tight ends Ben Watson and Crockett Gillmore and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

Wallace, Dumervil, Webb and Watson all could be salary-cap cuts this offseason. Even if they remain with the Ravens this season, the team wouldn't pay a premium price to keep any of them beyond 2017.

As for those with rookie contracts expiring, Jernigan has been too inconsistent and Gillmore has struggled to stay healthy. Neither should be in the conversation for a franchise tag next offseason.

The Ravens have used the franchise tag eight times in their 21-year existence: offensive lineman Wally Williams (1998), cornerback Chris McAlister (2003-04), linebacker Terrell Suggs (2008-09), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (2011), running back Ray Rice (2012) and kicker Justin Tucker (2016).

In all but one situation -- Williams in 1998 -- every player who received the tag by the Ravens eventually signed a long-term deal with them and became among the highest-paid players at his position.