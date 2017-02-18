Victor Cruz wouldn't be prototypical signing by Ravens

Here are a couple of questions for this week's mailbag:

@jamisonhensley Will the Ravens go for Victor Cruz or look to the draft for WR needs? — Misagh Dorost (@misagh19) February 14, 2017

@jamisonhensley: Since Victor Cruz was cut by the New York Giants on Feb. 13, the Ravens frequently have been linked to him because of their history of signing older wide receivers and adding players who have been cut (they don't count against teams in the compensatory pick formula). But Cruz doesn't fit what the Ravens previously looked for at receiver.

Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin and Steve Smith Sr. all showed a high level of productivity and durability when they joined the Ravens at age 30 or older. Cruz played only six games in 2014 after tearing his patellar tendon and missed all of 2015 after aggravating his calf. When he returned last season, he caught 39 passes for 586 yards. A scout told ESPN's Paul Kuharsky that he thought Cruz probably was done.

Signing Cruz only makes sense if the Ravens bring him in on a veteran minimum deal. The Ravens don't have the cap room to give guaranteed money to someone who has this type of injury history. Even under that scenario, Baltimore can't expect Cruz to fill the production void of Smith. It would be a downgrade at receiver if the Ravens' top three targets are Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Cruz.

Wide receiver definitely is one of the Ravens' priorities this offseason. Smith retired, Kamar Aiken is a free agent and Wallace could save the Ravens $5.75 million in cap space if he is cut. But to improve this group, Baltimore has to sign a receiver who is more reliable than Cruz in free agency (Pierre Garcon, perhaps) and draft another one.

@jamisonhensley with the possibility with wagner gone do we have a shot in getting williams deal done — william horn (@ravensman10) February 14, 2017

@jamisonhensley: I don't see this as an "either-or" situation. It comes down to asking price with the Ravens' top two free agents, nose tackle Brandon Williams and offensive tackle Rick Wagner. Baltimore ideally would like to keep both players, who developed into three-year starters. But the Ravens traditionally don't overspend to keep their free agents. They stick to a certain value and don't exceed it.

With Williams, Baltimore might want to stay around the $9 million per season and $24 million total guaranteed money given to Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison. With Wagner, the Ravens need to determine whether he is worth close to $7 million per season, which would make him the second-highest paid right tackle in the game. So it's not a matter of signing one because they lost the other. It's whether their asking price is close to what the Ravens are willing to spend.

@jamisonhensley

You've discussed the Ravens' mediocrity since XLVII, could you do a comparison with the 49'ers over the last 4 years? Thx — Robert (@RZombieJC04) February 14, 2017

@jamisonhensley: Here are some comparisons since the Ravens and 49ers met in the Super Bowl in February 2013:

Record: Ravens are 31-33 (.484); 49ers are 27-37 (.422)

Playoff wins: Ravens have one (in 2014); 49ers have two (in 2013)

Head coaches: Ravens have the same one (John Harbaugh); 49ers have had four (Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Kyle Shanahan)

Starters remaining for Super Bowl: Ravens have four (Joe Flacco, Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda and Dennis Pitta); 49ers have four (Colin Kaepernick, Joe Staley, Ahmad Brooks and NaVorro Bowman)