John Harbaugh: Ravens will contend for a title because of Joe Flacco

The Baltimore Ravens came to the NFL combine knowing they need to upgrade at cornerback, improve their pass rush and bolster their wide receivers.

The Ravens, though, don't have any problems with confidence despite missing the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

"There is no doubt in my mind that we will contend for a championship next year," coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Why is Harbaugh so optimistic following an 8-8 season?

Since entering the NFL in 2008, Joe Flacco has won 10 playoff games, more than any quarterback other than Tom Brady during that span. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

"The biggest thing in terms of where we are as a football team is the fact that we have a quarterback," Harbaugh said. "We have a championship-caliber quarterback. We have a guy who is capable of carrying a football team and has done it in the past."

That quarterback, Joe Flacco, has come under scrutiny since leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2012. He is among the highest-paid players in the NFL, even though he is statistically not among the best quarterbacks.

Flacco's average of $22.1 million per season ranks fifth in the NFL, but his passer rating of 83.5 was No. 24 in the league last season. Over the last four seasons, he is 29-29 as a starter with 80 touchdowns and 61 interceptions (third-most in the NFL).

An increasing number of NFL fans say Flacco is not an elite quarterback, according to a new poll released in January by Public Policy Polling. But since entering the NFL in 2008, Flacco has won 10 playoff games. Over that span, only Tom Brady has delivered more postseason victories, with 11.

Some of Flacco's struggles recently are a reflection of his supporting cast. He doesn't have the same luxury as Matt Ryan, who is throwing to Julio Jones, or Ben Roethlisberger, who is surrounded by Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

Flacco's top targets last season were the oldest receiver in the NFL (Steve Smith), a tight end who had two hip surgeries (Dennis Pitta) and a wideout who hadn't had a 1,000-yard season in five years (Mike Wallace).

"We need to do everything we can do to put a football team around our championship-caliber quarterback," Harbaugh said.

Ravens officials spoke candidly after the season about how Flacco needs to elevate his game. Owner Steve Bisciotti said the Ravens need to get more out of him, and Harbaugh said the Ravens have to help Flacco play at the level of his compensation.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh made it a point to show his strong support for Flacco. He steered the discussion to his quarterback and the team's championship chances after being asked about his defense.

"The No. 1 piece we have in place is the most important piece -- that's the quarterback," Harbaugh said.