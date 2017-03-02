John Harbaugh believes Gary Kubiak will return to the NFL

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered up a prediction on Gary Kubiak, who stepped down at the Denver Broncos coach at the end of the season because of health reasons.

"My guess is we haven’t seen the last of Gary Kubiak in the National Football League," Harbaugh said at the NFL combine on Wednesday. "I’m looking forward to that.”

Kubiak was the Ravens offensive coordinator under Harbaugh in 2014. He left to become the Broncos coach in 2015 and won a Super Bowl in his first season.

But, following his second season, Kubiak announced he was retiring at the age of 55. He missed a game earlier that season after suffering from a complex migraine condition.

“I texted with Gary shortly after [his retirement announcement], and I was really happy for him," Harbaugh said. "I would say I was a little surprised because I think Gary Kubiak is one of the premier coaches in the National Football League. Having had a chance to work with him for a year, I got to see what a premier human being he is, too."

Kubiak told The Denver Post last month that he is considering a return to the game in some capacity. He ruled out coaching, but he mentioned the possibility of doing something with personnel and draft evaluation.