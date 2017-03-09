If healthy, Woodhead can be third-down monster for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens made their first free-agent addition to the offense, and it wasn't a wide receiver or a right tackle. The Ravens surprisingly signed Los Angeles Chargers running back Danny Woodhead.

He is coming off a season in which he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the second game. Woodhead reportedly chose the Ravens over the Denver Broncos and a return to the Chargers.

Danny Woodhead would offer the Ravens a versatile, third-down running back who can also protect the passer. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Terms: Three years, terms undisclosed

Grade: C-plus. Woodhead is cheaper and better than Kyle Juszczyk as the Ravens' third-down back. He brings experience to a young running back group. He is going to present matchup problems for defenses. But this all hinges on Woodhead remaining healthy, which has been a major problem. That's why this is a risky signing.

What it means: The signing of Woodhead is timely, given the four-game suspension of Kenneth Dixon on Thursday. But, in the big picture, this move is about boosting the Ravens' lackluster third-down efficiency, which has ranked in the bottom 10 the past two seasons. The addition of Woodhead shouldn't infringe on the playing time of Terrance West or Dixon, who will be on the field for early downs. Woodhead only averages five carries per game over his career. But West and Dixon can't be counted upon in passing situations because they're liabilities in pass protection, which is an area where Woodhead excels. He's also elusive when catching passes in the flat. Since 2010, Woodhead ranks third among active players with 78 catches on third downs. Only Darren Sproles and Matt Forte have more.

What's the risk: Woodhead is 32. He has missed 27 games over the last three seasons. A broken fibula ended his 2014 season, and a torn ACL put him on injured reserve last year. The more intriguing option was Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs' all-time leading rusher. He could've thrived in this lighter-workload role and given Baltimore the home-run threat it has wanted. Charles, though, comes with the same red flags as Woodhead. There are questions about Charles' explosiveness because of his age (30) and injury issues (knee). The Ravens also could've gone younger with either Arizona's Andre Ellington or Cincinnati's Rex Burkhead.