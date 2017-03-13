Eric Weddle's next recruiting target for the Ravens: Chargers fans

Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome bestowed a big compliment to safety Eric Weddle during the introductory news conference for running back Danny Woodhead and safety Tony Jefferson.

"If [Alabama coach] Nick Saban had Eric Weddle recruiting for him, he would not only have the best recruiting class, but I think he would have the best recruiting class next year, also," Newsome said.

Weddle's persuasive powers have been on display this offseason. Woodhead and Jefferson, the Ravens' first free-agent signings of the year, were lured to Baltimore with the help of Weddle.

So, who is Weddle's next target? It appears to be his former team's fan base.

The Chargers moved to Los Angeles this year, and two fan favorites from that team (Weddle and Woodhead) have signed with the Ravens. Perhaps San Diego football fans' allegiances will bolt cross country as well.

One of Weddle's first converts seems to be Eric Stangel, the executive producer of "The Harry Connick Jr. Show" who was the longtime head writer for the "Late Show with David Letterman."

Stangel replied to a Weddle tweet featuring the Pro Bowl safety and Woodhead by saying he was thinking of becoming a Ravens fan. He used the hashtag "Chargers East."

Just 11 minutes later, Weddle responded: "It should already be done buddy. Let's gooooooo."

Weddle's chances of enticing more Chargers fans are pretty high, if you consider his recent track record. After helping Baltimore land Woodhead and Jefferson, he had both of them working out in the Ravens' weight room between signing their contracts and speaking at a news conference.

"So, they are a little buffed up right now," coach John Harbaugh said. "Thank you, Eric, for that."