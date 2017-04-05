Nick Mangold alert? 'High probability' Ravens add a free agent soon

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Is it only a matter of time before free-agent center Nick Mangold is signed by the Baltimore Ravens?

At Wednesday's pre-draft news conference, general manager Ozzie Newsome was asked whether the team would make a free-agent addition before the start of the draft on April 27.

"We’re working," Newsome said. "And I can say there’s a high probability of that, yes."

Mangold is currently visiting the Ravens, according to a source. The seven-time Pro Bowl lineman was cut by the New York Jets in February. The other team that has reportedly shown interest in Mangold is the New York Giants.

It would make sense for the Ravens to sign Mangold, the best center available in free agency. John Sullivan, who was considered the second-best center available, signed with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Baltimore traded away three-year starting center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, and most of the centers in this draft are developmental ones. The Ravens' in-house options -- John Urschel and Ryan Jensen -- are considered fall-back ones.

The Ravens are likely checking where Mangold stands health-wise. He missed eight games last season with a severe ankle injury and ended up on injured reserve.

Baltimore freed up an additional $1 million in cap space on Tuesday, when the team traded defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan to the Philadelphia Eagles. That cap room could be used to sign Mangold.