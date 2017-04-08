Lardarius Webb was always committed to being a 'Raven for life'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lardarius Webb posted a touching farewell on social media a month ago when he was released by the Baltimore Ravens. His jersey No. 21 was immediately taken by Tony Jefferson, who also took Webb's starting spot.

Still, no one should be surprised by Webb's return to the Ravens on Saturday, especially after what the veteran defensive back said when asked about his uncertain future at the end of the season.

"I'm a Raven," Webb said in January. "I'm a Raven for life."

Webb came to the Ravens in 2009 as a small-school cornerback. He's since become a big-time member of the Baltimore community, from his work with the United Way to his annual charity softball game.

It's rare that the Ravens bring back a player that they've released. But few in Ravens history has shown this type of commitment to remain with the organization.

In 2015, Webb took a $2 million pay cut. Last season, he agreed to switch to safety. Now he's coming back after taking another salary reduction and accepting a backup role as Baltimore's sixth defensive back.

Webb had offers from other teams where he would've had to fight for a roster spot, according to a league source. He just didn't want to fight for another team.

Eight years ago, Webb made his mark on the Ravens as a little-known corner from Nicholls State with his ability to play the ball and aggressive tackling. But injuries -- he tore anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees -- curtailed his career. After being an integral member of the team that fell short in the AFC championship game in 2011, he missed most of 2012 with a torn ACL and was sidelined for the Ravens' Super Bowl victory.

Webb won't be inducted to the Hall of Fame like Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis or Ed Reed. He won't go in the Ravens' Ring of Honor like Peter Boulware, Todd Heap or Jamal Lewis.

But Webb does hold a special place in this franchise, as a player who did everything he could to be a part of it. That's why it's fitting that he returns to get a chance to finish out his career in Baltimore and officially be a Raven for life.