Ravens don't expect Sidney Jones to slide much after Achilles injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Washington cornerback Sidney Jones to go to the Baltimore Ravens in a mock draft last month.

Then, Jones' left Achilles tendon popped.

Jones went from being one of the best cornerbacks in this draft to one of its biggest horror stories. He suffered a significant injury while backpedaling during defensive back drills in pro day workouts March 11, just 47 days before the NFL draft.

Sidney Jones suffered an Achilles injury during drills at his pro day workouts, making it difficult for the Ravens to consider him as their first-round option. AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

How will this affect his draft stock?

"There have been players that have gone very high in the first round with injuries like that," Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said. "Sometimes they fall a little bit, but he [Jones] is a really good player, and I don't think it is going to affect him that much."

The Ravens probably can't draft him at No. 16 overall anymore. They need to hit on an impact Day 1 starter. It would be difficult for Baltimore to take a prospect who won't be at full strength at the start of a critical season. The Ravens finished 8-8 last year and failed to reach the playoffs for a second straight year.

Some draft analysts expect Jones to be picked late in the first round because this injury won't sideline him for his entire rookie season. Others believe he could land in the third or fourth rounds because there is so much depth at cornerback this year.

"First of all, you have to figure out how you like him as a player and what your threshold is, where you take him," DeCosta said. "I have seen players go in the first round that had serious injuries."

The Ravens are certainly experts when it comes to Achilles injuries. Baltimore has watched star players like linebacker Terrell Suggs (twice), wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and tight end Benjamin Watson all rupture their Achilles. Even DeCosta tore his while playing racquetball a few years ago.

"Some of us came back and were jogging in three months," DeCosta said with a smile.

DeCosta thinks this draft has been affected by injuries more than any other in recent memory. Two cornerbacks whom the Ravens described as "intriguing" -- Jones and UCLA's Fabian Moreau -- were hurt on their pro days. Moreau needed surgery after tearing a pectoral muscle during his bench press.

"It drives me crazy when you get a guy that you really fall in love with out of school and maybe track for nine months, and then he goes and gets hurt, or has a surgery and might miss six weeks to start the season, or 10 weeks to start the season, or gets hurt at his pro day," DeCosta said. "It is just one of those things where we can't control it. It seems to be a little bit more epidemic this year. It factors in at times, but again, if the injury is predictable and we have a good feeling that the kid is going to come back at some point, and we have had players that had this type of injury, then it is OK."