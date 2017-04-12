Ravens request to skip post-London bye, save break for later

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- If the Baltimore Ravens have their way, they will become the second team not to get an extended break after their trip across the pond.

The Ravens have asked the NFL not to schedule a bye following their Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, team president Dick Cass told ESPN. It would mark the second time since the NFL started playing in London in 2007 that a team wouldn't get a bye week after playing overseas.

Baltimore prefers the challenge of playing a game in the same week it returns in the early hours of Monday morning instead of receiving the earliest bye a team can have in the regular season. This is the first international game in the Ravens' 22-year history.

The NFL is expected to release its regular-season schedule next week.

The Indianapolis Colts became the first team to forgo a post-London bye last season (they played in England in Week 4), and it worked out in their favor. The Colts defeated the Chicago Bears, 29-23, in Indianapolis a week after playing overseas. Indianapolis' bye ended up being more centrally located in the schedule at Week 10.

The Ravens have dealt with tougher turnarounds than playing after a game in London. In 2015, Baltimore played a Monday Night Football game in Arizona, then traveled back across country to play a home game against San Diego in a shortened week.

Early-season byes have historically not been favorable for Baltimore. The Ravens have received a bye in Week 4 or earlier four times (1996, 2002, 2005 and 2008) and only reached the playoffs in one of those seasons (2008).