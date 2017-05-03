NFL world rallies around Todd Heap's 'Hugs From Holly Day' campaign

The NFL community is showing its overwhelming support for "Hugs from Holly Day," a campaign by former tight end Todd Heap and his family that honors his late daughter.

Last month, Heap, who played his first 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, accidentally struck and killed Holly -- who would have turned 4 on Wednesday -- while moving his truck.

Teams and players have rallied around the cause, which encourages wearing pink and showing random acts of kindness.

Bills coach Sean McDermott thanked the food service workers at the team facility and then gave each of them a hug.

On #HugsFromHollyDay, Coach McDermott shared hugs and kindness at One Bills Drive.



Your NFL family is with you, Heap family and @Ravens. pic.twitter.com/sqwKHA1Tis — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 3, 2017

The Vikings' Kyle Rudolph backed Heap, a fellow tight end, by posting a pink hat and gloves.

Tight end Dennis Pitta, a close friend of Heap, wore pink to the Ravens' facility.

In total, 28 of the 32 NFL teams posted their support on Twitter: the Steelers, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Redskins, 49ers, Jets, Giants, Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, Falcons, Texans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Eagles, Seahawks, Broncos, Patriots, Raiders, Chargers, Colts, Lions, Packers and Rams.

In Baltimore, people have been tweeting out pictures of nurses, school teachers and families wearing pink. Some posted about how they bought lunch or coffee for the person behind them in line. The Iron Rooster, a restaurant in Baltimore, offered a free homemade Pop Tart in exchange for a donation of a children's book.