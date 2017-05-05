Benjamin Watson writes fatherhood book while recovering from injury

Ravens TE Benjamin Watson shares the motivation behind writing two books and what it's like juggling a pro football career while being a father of five. (2:29)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson was doing more than just trying to get back on the football field while recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury over the past nine months.

He was also writing a book on fatherhood.

With his leg in a cast, Watson put the finishing touches on "The New Dad's Playbook: Gearing Up for the Biggest Game of Your Life," which was published this week. The goal of the book is to provide every man a game plan for being the best partner and the best father, from preseason (preparing for fatherhood) to the Super Bowl (birth) to postseason (after baby is home).

Watson described the book as "What to Expect When You're Expecting" for men.

"A lot of fathers want to be good dads and want to support the mother of their children, but a lot of times they don't know what to do," Watson said. "You hear that she's pregnant and your mind freaks out because you just don't know what's going to come next."

Watson, 36, said the idea for the book came from his wife and has been five years in the making. He has five children, with the ages ranging from 8 years old to 1.

The book provides terms that fathers need to know for doctor visits, ideas for the baby registry, thoughts on the birth plan and an outline for what occurs when the baby comes home.

"It gives guys this information so they can attack this whole thing from a place of power and confidence," Watson said.

Conversations about fatherhood occur frequently around the team facility, Watson said. Just this past week, he talked to one teammate whose girlfriend is about to have their child and another who read his book to help him with his newborn.

"Anytime you're in a group of 80-some guys, these guys are dads and parents," Watson said. "It doesn't matter what position or where a guy is from or what color he is or what his religious background is, a common thread among men is most of them want to be what they consider to be good dads."

This is Watson's second book. His other one, "Under Our Skin: Getting Real about Race. Getting Free from the Fears and Frustrations that Divide Us" was published last year.

Is there another book in Watson?

"I have no idea," he said. "I do enjoy the process and putting my thoughts together, collaborating and figuring out how to expresses certain things to people and then presenting a finished product."