Ravens' best solution to solving their wide receiver problem: Trade for one

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens can address their need at wide receiver by signing a free agent like Anquan Boldin or Michael Floyd.

The problem is Boldin doesn't want to join a team until closer to training camp in late July and Floyd won't report to a team until June 17 after his house arrest for a second DUI is over. Plus, Boldin turns 37 in October and Floyd could be facing a suspension.

Baltimore's best solution to solving its wide receiver problem is trade for one. Let's push aside the pipe dreams because Sammy Watkins won't be traded by the Buffalo Bills and Eric Decker won't fit under the Ravens' cap with a $7.25 million salary.

But there are productive wide receivers who can upgrade a position for Baltimore that returns only two players who recorded double-digit catches last season in Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

Here are three wide receivers who could be acquired in a trade:

With his reliable hands and size at 6-foot-3, the Chargers' Dontrelle Inman would make for an intriguing trade target for the receiver-needy Ravens. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Dontrelle Inman, Chargers: Philip Rivers raved about Inman's dependability because he could always count on him to run the right route. What should also interest the Ravens is Inman's reliable hands (three drops on 89 targeted passes), his size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and his commitment to run-blocking. Taking advantage of more playing time after Keenan Allen suffered a season-ending knee injury, Inman posted career highs in receptions (58), receiving yards (810), touchdowns (four) and average per catch (14.0). The downside is Inman doesn't deliver much after the catch and he was a non-factor in the red zone last season. The Chargers might be inclined to part with him because Allen is back from injury, Mike Williams was drafted in the first round and Tyrell Williams is coming off a season in which he led the team in catches.

Marqise Lee, Jaguars: Allen Robinson, Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver, isn't going to get traded, and Allen Hurns is too expensive to move ($7 million guaranteed in 2016). The situation is different for Lee, the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver. Jacksonville has options to replace him in Rashad Greene and rookie fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook. Lee produced career highs in catches (63), receiving yards (851) and touchdowns (three) last season. He was extremely consistent, catching at least four passes in 11 of 16 games. Lee can also be a factor on special teams, ranking third on kickoff returns in the NFL with a 30.3-yard average. The concern with Lee is staying healthy. He was in and out of the lineup the previous two seasons due to hamstring injuries.

Danny Amendola, Patriots: He's on the downside of his career at age 31, and he's coming off a season in which he managed 23 catches for 243 yards and four touchdowns. But Amendola did step up in the postseason. In the Super Bowl victory, he totaled eight receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown. Amendola's ability to work over the middle would complement the speed of Wallace and Perriman. The Patriots can afford to trade him because they have Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell. Amendola is also very affordable after taking another pay cut. He can make a maximum of $1.7 million this season.

Wide receiver has been a source of bad luck for the Ravens this offseason. Baltimore couldn't lure Brandon Marshall or Pierre Garcon in free agency, and the Ravens watched the top three receivers go in the first nine picks in this year's draft (when it had the No. 16 overall pick).

The Ravens can still upgrade at wide receiver. They just have to find a team willing to make a deal.