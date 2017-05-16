Colin Kaepernick doesn't fit with Ravens despite obvious connections

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens were recently linked to controversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and there are obvious reasons why.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is the older brother of Jim Harbaugh, who started Kaepernick at quarterback for three successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. There's also the connection with Baltimore assistant coach Greg Roman, who was Kaepernick's offensive coordinator in San Francisco.

The only problem is that Kaepernick just doesn't fit with the Ravens. This isn't about Kaepernick's stance in taking a knee last season during the national anthem as a way to protest social injustice.

Unless Kaepernick can suddenly catch passes or play center, there isn't a need for him in Baltimore. The Ravens were aggressive in re-signing Ryan Mallett to back up Joe Flacco in the first week of free agency. Baltimore gave him $1 million guaranteed when Kaepernick was available and when the team didn't have cap room to waste.

Mallett is also a pocket passer like Flacco, so the Ravens don't have to change their system if they had to give the ball to their backup. That wouldn't be the case with a mobile quarterback like Kaepernick, although Baltimore did go with Tyrod Taylor as Flacco's backup for four seasons.

What's working in Mallett's favor is he's familiar with the Ravens' system, having been in it since December 2015. He delivered an upset victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers toward the end of that season.

At the NFL owners meetings in March, John Harbaugh spoke of Kaepernick positively, saying he was surprised he hadn't been signed and predicted he would start at some point in 2017. But he also touched upon Kaepernick's 1-10 record as the starter for San Francisco last season.

"When you're the quarterback and you don't win, you're going to have to answer for that," Harbaugh said.

Kaepernick said he would stand for the national anthem this season. Even if he didn't, it wouldn't be a road block for the Ravens if they thought he was the best answer at the No. 2 quarterback spot.

Last year, Ravens senior vice president of public relations Kevin Byrne wrote a lengthy piece on how the team would handle Kaepernick's situation. He wrote that the Ravens wouldn't be happy with his game-day protest, but the team would encourage him to express himself at a press event that Baltimore would set up.

Kaepernick wouldn't be the Ravens' first outspoken player under Harbaugh. Linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo led a campaign for marriage equality during Baltimore's Super Bowl season five years ago.

The Ravens were labeled a landing spot toward the end of the 2015 season after Flacco suffered a season-ending knee injury. It didn't happen then, and it would be a surprise if this pairing occurred now.

Baltimore's next quarterback signing will be a developmental passer who can be No. 3 on the depth chart. It won't be a former starter trying to get his career on track.