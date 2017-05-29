John Harbaugh believes Memorial Day may be most important holiday of year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh ended his only media session of the week with a speech about Memorial Day.

"I told the guys go home and enjoy your families," Harbaugh said. "It may be the most important holiday of the year. Do we all enjoy getting in a car and driving where we want, doing what we want? Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Harbaugh during his nine seasons as Ravens head coach. He took part in the annual NFL-USO coaches' tour of the Middle East in 2009 and has visited numerous military bases in the United States and abroad (inducing another trip to the Middle East in 2014). Harbaugh has been honored twice for his commitment to the military, winning the U.S. Army's Outstanding Civilian Service award in 2012 and the NFL's Salute to Service award in 2013.

Since Harbaugh established the Ravens' annual Military Appreciation Day in 2008, an estimated 9,000 service members attended training camp, where they've met with coaches and players. Harbaugh also regularly invites wounded warriors to be his guests at Ravens' home games. In April, he shipped 154 sports caps to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

"My daughter was writing a paper about the American Revolution, just the last couple weeks," Harbaugh said. "It is pretty fun when you go back and start looking at that stuff. Memorial Day, for all of the people that have sacrificed to give us the chance to live the way that we do in this country, is something that we should all be very grateful for."

He also had a parting message to his players for the holiday weekend.

"I said [to the players], ‘Hey, you can go crack a beer -- crack two. Go enjoy yourselves -- just do not do it after midnight! Let’s keep it before midnight, and it will all be fine,'" Harbaugh said.