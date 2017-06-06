Ravens hope to meet with Jeremy Maclin if he gets out of Buffalo

LeSean McCoy says "don't be surprised" if former Eagles teammate Jeremy Maclin joins him in Buffalo. (0:32)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will have to wait before getting their shot at meeting with recently released wide receiver Jeremy Maclin.

The Ravens are looking to schedule a visit with Maclin for Wednesday, a day after the former Pro Bowl receiver sits down with the Buffalo Bills, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Some believe Maclin won't leave Buffalo on Tuesday without a contract. Bills running back LeSean McCoy, who was Maclin's teammate with the Eagles, has been recruiting Maclin to sign with Buffalo. New Bills quarterbacks coach David Culley was Maclin's position coach in Kansas City for the past four seasons.

Receiver Jeremy Maclin has 474 catches since 2009, which ranks 16th among active receivers over that span. AP Photo/Ben Margot

If Maclin gets to Baltimore, the Ravens have a history of not letting highly sought-after wide receivers go elsewhere. Just ask Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace. The Ravens reached agreements with both before they could leave the team facility for another free-agent visit.

Baltimore would represent a good fit for Maclin because the Ravens need to find another proven target for quarterback Joe Flacco. The Ravens didn't sign a wide receiver or draft one after Smith Sr. retired and Kamar Aiken signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. After tight end Dennis Pitta re-injured his hip Friday, Baltimore returns only one player from last season (Wallace) who caught more than 34 passes last season.

Maclin, 29, has 474 catches since 2009, which ranks 16th among active receivers over that span. He also totaled 6,395 yards receiving and 46 touchdowns.

The Ravens can offer Maclin a chance to be a prime target in the offense, an opportunity to catch passes from a strong-armed quarterback (after two seasons with Alex Smith) and a reunion with Marty Mornhinweg, who was the offensive coordinator for Maclin's first four NFL seasons.

Baltimore has made only two free-agent signings -- running back Danny Woodhead and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett -- to an offense that ranked No. 21 in the NFL in scoring last season (21.4 points per game).